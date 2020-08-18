2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport get down in the dirt

These two SUVs definitely live up to the storied nameplate.

2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport First Ride
You can't learn everything from riding shotgun, but you can pick up a fair bit.

2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport First Ride
With the 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport still a ways away from dealerships, Ford brought me out to Holly Oaks ORV Park in Holly, Michigan, to take a ride (but not a drive) in these hotly anticipated SUVs.

2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport First Ride
Without giving away the whole kit and caboodle in the first five sentences, I can tell you with assurance that Ford isn't blowing smoke when it says these two Broncos can really hit the dirt.

2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport First Ride
After some time in the passenger seat, it's obvious that both of these vehicles have been designed to live up to the capability that the Bronco nameplate has possessed during its history.

2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport First Ride
 And in addition to being able to party when the roads turn to terra firma, it's clear that great care was taken to ensure the occupants get a slightly more mature and refined experience no matter what is under the tires.

2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport First Ride
Of course, there are still metric tons of questions left unanswered. 

2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport First Ride
When it comes to how it feels to actually drive these cars and live with all the tech that's baked in there, we'll have to wait just a bit longer.

2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport First Ride
But for those waiting for any good Bronco news with bated breath, you'll be happy to know Ford is definitely on the right path.

2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport First Ride
Look for the Bronco to start hitting dealers later this year.

2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport First Ride
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport.

2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport First Ride
2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport First Ride
2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport First Ride
2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport First Ride
2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport First Ride
