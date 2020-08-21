Jeep Grand Wagoneer will debut on Sept. 3

Jeep

Jeep dropped a pair of teaser images of its upcoming Grand Wagoneer on Friday, accompanied by a simple message: "Coming Sept. 3." In other words, we know when Jeep will pull the wraps off its long-awaited flagship SUV.

The teasers don't reveal all that much. Above, you can see the Jeep's heavily stylized grille, while the second image below shows what appears to be some kind of beautifully detailed dial -- probably for something like drive modes or perhaps an electronic gear selector. Earlier this week, Jeep released an image of the Grand Wagoneer's classy badge.

Jeep

We know the Grand Wagoneer will be a pretty luxurious thing, and earlier reports suggest its price might climb as high as $100,000 all loaded up. A standard Jeep Wagoneer is also expected at some point, which probably won't be as glitzy.

The upcoming Wagoneer models will likely ride on the Ram 1500's chassis, and a plug-in hybrid variant is expected, too. We've heard the new Jeeps will go into production about a year from now. A new, smaller Jeep Grand Cherokee is right around the corner, as well.