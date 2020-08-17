2021 Ram 1500 TRX is a desert-running pickup with a Hellcat heart

  • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX
Say hello to the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.

The TRX is Ram's competitor to the Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck.

The most impressive thing about the TRX is what's under the hood: a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine.

That's the Hellcat engine found in other Fiat-Chrysler products, tuned to produce a whopping 702 horsepower here.

That means the TRX can accelerate to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds.

Heck, this thing will even run the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds.

The TRX has a massively upgraded suspension so it can handle proper off-road blasting.

35-inch all-terrain tires come standard.

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX will go on sale later this year.

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of this off-road warrior.

