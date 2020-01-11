We drive the Faraday Future FF 91, CES 2020 highlights and more: Roadshow's week in review

When it comes to the past seven days, we can pretty much sum it up with three letters: CES. Yes, the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas took the automotive news cycle by storm, bringing us some crazy concept cars, new EVs and a whole bunch of game-changing tech. On top of that, we had some big-time reviews hit the Roadshow feed, as well as a number of other important news stories.

Here's a recap of the hottest automotive bits from Jan. 5-11.

Top reviews

Faraday Future FF 91

If it feels like this one's been a long time coming, that's because it has. Faraday Future first showed its FF 91 at CES back in 2017, but now, we've finally had the chance to take a prototype for a spin -- albeit briefly. Turns out, the car is plenty good. It's the company that's in trouble.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250

Mercedes' latest SUV splits the difference between the GLA-Class and GLC-Class crossovers. But as we found out during a week-long test of the compact SUV, the GLB has more personality (and more room for passengers) than both. Of the three, it's the one we'd get.

2020 Nissan Rogue

The tried-and-true Nissan Rogue isn't much different heading into the 2020 model year, but it's still one of the most important vehicles in the compact SUV class. We give one a full test and explain why.

Top news

Top videos

Testing Comma.ai's driver-assistance add-on

We hop in a Honda Civic with Comma.ai CEO George Hotz to experience the latest version of his company's driver-assistance tech. For $999, you can add advanced adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist to a number of late-model vehicles.

CES 2020: The best concept cars

Come tour the Consumer Electronics Show with Antuan Goodwin as he shows you the hottest new concepts that took the stage in Las Vegas this week.

Talking cars and Avatar with James Cameron

The Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept was inspired by the movie Avatar. Ahead of its premiere at CES, Tim Stevens had a chance to talk with none other than James Cameron, the visionary behind that amazing flick.