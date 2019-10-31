Fisker Ocean waves hello and shows off its studly form

Wave hello to the Fisker Ocean electric SUV. The water pun is totally intended.
Fisker dropped a couple more photos and said we'll see the car in near production form this coming January.
The company also highlighted its sustainable interior materials and unique exterior design elements -- recycled fishing nets create the interior carpet, for example.
Fisker says the new model is a "futuristic, elegant muscular EV."
A solar panel will stretch across the roof, too, to provide an estimated 1,000 miles of clean range yearly.
There's more than a little Range Rover inspiration in those headlights.
Fisker wants to start production of the SUV at the end of 2021.