  • Fisker Ocean electric SUV
  • Fisker Ocean electric SUV
  • Fisker Ocean electric SUV
  • Fisker electric SUV teaser image
  • fisker-suv-roof-teaser-promo
  • fisker-suv-front-teaser-promo
  • fisker-suv-teaser-promo

Wave hello to the Fisker Ocean electric SUV. The water pun is totally intended.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Fisker
1
of 7

Fisker dropped a couple more photos and said we'll see the car in near production form this coming January.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Fisker
2
of 7

The company also highlighted its sustainable interior materials and unique exterior design elements -- recycled fishing nets create the interior carpet, for example.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Fisker
3
of 7

Fisker says the new model is a "futuristic, elegant muscular EV."

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Fisker Inc
4
of 7

A solar panel will stretch across the roof, too, to provide an estimated 1,000 miles of clean range yearly.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Henrik Fisker via Twitter
5
of 7

There's more than a little Range Rover inspiration in those headlights.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Henrik Fisker via Twitter
6
of 7

Fisker wants to start production of the SUV at the end of 2021.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Henrik Fisker via Twitter
7
of 7
Now Reading

Fisker Ocean waves hello and shows off its studly form

Up Next

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe RST: Meaner looks and performance

Latest Stories

How winter tires can make your vehicle safer

How winter tires can make your vehicle safer

by
Tire Rack: Only thing connecting the car to the road – your tires.

Tire Rack: Only thing connecting the car to the road – your tires.

3:01
Ford shows off flock of F-150 and Mustang models headed to SEMA

Ford shows off flock of F-150 and Mustang models headed to SEMA

by
2020 Mazda CX-9 gets new standard features, but a hefty price bump

2020 Mazda CX-9 gets new standard features, but a hefty price bump

by
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan earns Top Safety Pick Plus, but safety comes at a cost

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan earns Top Safety Pick Plus, but safety comes at a cost

by