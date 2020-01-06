2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 brings big style to a small package

Say hello to Mercedes' newest SUV, the GLB-Class.
For now, this subcompact SUV is only offered in GLB250 guise, with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive.
Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbo engine, with 221 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.
Dimensionally speaking, the GLB is roughly the same size as the Mercedes-Benz GLC300.
The GLB is way, way cuter, though.
The upright design means the GLB offers more cargo space than the more expensive GLC.
You can option the GLB with a third row of seats, but I wouldn't.
Wheel sizes range from 18 to 20 inches.
LED headlights are optional.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250.