2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 brings big style to a small package

  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250

Say hello to Mercedes' newest SUV, the GLB-Class.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
1
of 37

For now, this subcompact SUV is only offered in GLB250 guise, with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2
of 37

Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbo engine, with 221 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
3
of 37

Dimensionally speaking, the GLB is roughly the same size as the Mercedes-Benz GLC300.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
4
of 37

The GLB is way, way cuter, though.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
5
of 37

The upright design means the GLB offers more cargo space than the more expensive GLC.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
6
of 37

You can option the GLB with a third row of seats, but I wouldn't.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
7
of 37

Wheel sizes range from 18 to 20 inches.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
8
of 37

LED headlights are optional.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
9
of 37

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
10
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
11
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
12
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
13
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
14
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
15
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
16
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
17
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
18
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
19
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
20
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
21
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
22
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
23
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
24
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
25
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
26
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
27
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
28
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
29
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
30
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
31
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
32
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
33
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
34
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
35
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
36
of 37
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Ewing/Roadshow
37
of 37
Now Reading

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 brings big style to a small package

Up Next

Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR is Pandora on four wheels

Latest Stories

James Cameron tells us about Avatar 2 and the outrageous Vision AVTR concept

James Cameron tells us about Avatar 2 and the outrageous Vision AVTR concept

14:15
James Cameron promises we'll see more machines in Avatar 2

James Cameron promises we'll see more machines in Avatar 2

by
Mercedes' CES showcar is an Avatar-inspired look at an autonomous future

Mercedes' CES showcar is an Avatar-inspired look at an autonomous future

by
Nobody expected Sony to build an electric car, but they did it anyway

Nobody expected Sony to build an electric car, but they did it anyway

by
Toyota is building an entire futuristic town around not driving

Toyota is building an entire futuristic town around not driving

by