Faraday Future FF 91 creeps closer to production

Faraday Future put its name on the map at CES 2017, when it brought hundreds of journalists to a massive tent to unveil its first car, the electric FF 91. At CES 2020, it's got a version for us to try out.

Since then, the automaker has been through a lot, but the FF 91 endures.

Faraday believes the FF 91 will finally go into production later in 2020

We took this electric spaceship for a spin to see how it feels as it approaches production.

Sadly, the horsepower was limited to just 500, down from the car's peak of 1,050 hp.

Still, even that much power is plenty to shove this large hatchback down the road.

It's a comfortable-enough ride, but it's about to get even smoother.

This car rides on adaptive dampers, whereas air suspension is the hopeful setup for production.

All in all, this is one promising car. Now let's just hope they build the darn thing.

Keep clicking or scrolling to check out more pictures of the Faraday Future FF 91, including a couple that were snapped on its way to CES 2020.

