Chrysler's Airflow EV may enter production sooner than we think

Stellantis/YouTube screencap

Admittedly, we forgot about the Chrysler Vision Airflow concept, which the brand showed off at CES 2020. It was very conceptual, indeed, and mostly a design study. But twice this year, we received a look at something that looks a lot more production ready, and this electric SUV may be closer than we think.

During a Software Day presentation parent automaker Stellantis held on Tuesday, Chief Software Officer Yves Bonnefont opened with this comment on the Airflow: "It's closer than you think and more than a pure concept." Seems like a good indicator Chrysler will build the smooth-looking SUV. The brand declined to comment on future production plans but said, "The Chrysler Airflow Concept shown in the Stellantis Software Day presentation represents the future of connected vehicles."

Stellantis/YouTube screencap

The footage shown of the SUV reveal a predictable evolution of Chrysler's design over the past decade with the long winged badge and a face still reminiscent of the departed Chrysler 200 and aged 300 sedan. There's some Pacifica in there, too. The cabin definitely looks the most concept car-like -- with few buttons and a squircle-shaped steering wheel. Yet, it feels pretty realistic. Toss in some real-world switches for usability and nothing about this feels too out there.

Really, Chrysler's future is the biggest mystery of Stellantis' large portfolio of brands. We finally learned more about what Dodge plans to do with itself as it embraces electrification and full-blown EVs. But Chrysler's still keeping quiet. With only the Pacifica and 300 on sale today, it's ripe for big change. The Airflow may be a start as Stellantis gives the marque 10 years to show it still deserves a place under its umbrella.