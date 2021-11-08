Dodge plans to announce new vehicles as often as every 3 months

Dodge

Dodge is ready to make some waves. The brand on Monday revealed its new two-year strategy titled Never Lift, and it's going to bring us a new vehicle or enthusiast-related announcement once every three months starting in 2022. That's a lot of news, and potentially a tidal wave of new cars from the brand.

The company didn't provide any specifics on what kinds of cars it has on the horizon, but we do know Dodge plans to show us an electric muscle car concept at some point next year to start. There are also rumors of a potential plug-in hybrid SUV to join the lineup soon as well. Aside from those two things, we're looking at a total of eight splashy announcements from Dodge through 2024.

The brand also detailed a couple of other happenings as Dodge emerges from a slumber and starts to find new life under newly formed French-Italian-American automaker Stellantis. The brand seeks a "chief donut maker" for a real position as a brand ambassador for the what it calls the Brotherhood of Muscle. This person will make a salary of $150,000 per year and receive a free Challenger Hellcat as a company car. Really. We'll get more details on how Dodge will conduct this search in January 2022. Oh, and the brand wants to give away 25 cars over eight weeks next year, too.

On the more business-y side of things, Dodge also announced the return of its Direct Connection performance parts brand. These exclusive performance parts will be Dodge-exclusive and the company plans to only sell them at certified Power Broker dealerships. The best-of-the-best Dodge dealers can try and earn certification to become a Power Broker dealer, and Dodge explained that the staff will be especially trained to deliver a "performance-focused customer service experience." These dealers will also be the exclusive hosts for future performance clinics to offer enthusiasts test drives and more.

It sounds like we're in for a very busy couple of years from Dodge, so let's buckle up and see what the folks at Dodge have planned.