Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica remains a family all-star

A few nips and tucks here and there make this three-row hauler even more compelling.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica
1 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

When the Chrysler Pacifica first debuted, it leapt to the top of its class.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
2 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Over the last few years, its competitors have whipped up some new tricks, so for 2021, Chrysler focused on revamping the Pacifica lineup to give buyers more choice, and the results keep this van in contention for top honors.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
3 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Minivans are meant to be tools more than toys, so understated looks represent their utilitarian leanings.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
4 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The minivan segment might not be the most riveting in the industry, but it's not like it's stagnant.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
5 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Toyota Sienna is now a hybrid-only affair, with optional AWD by way of a second electric motor out back, which lacks the electric-only range of the Pacifica's PHEV variant but promises 35 mpg combined.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
6 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It's also… very uniquely styled.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
7 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Honda recently refreshed the Odyssey, as well, but the changes are all minor, so it's slowly becoming the segment laggard as Toyota and FCA offer more routes to efficiency, which is important in family vehicles of this size.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
8 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

If you don't want your minivan to look like something out of Akira, the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is a hard act to beat -- but then again, you could say the same about the 2017-2020 models, as well.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
9 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Throughout the Pacifica's life cycle, it impressed me with its family-friendly functionality and quality ride, and its newfound versatility only makes it more appealing.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
10 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
11 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
12 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
13 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
14 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
15 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
16 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
17 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
18 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
19 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
20 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
21 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
22 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
23 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
24 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
25 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
26 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
27 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid: Swanky and stylish

2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid: Swanky and stylish

35 Photos
Hyundai 45 EV concept throws it way back

Hyundai 45 EV concept throws it way back

50 Photos
The Ford P1 supercar is literally unreal

The Ford P1 supercar is literally unreal

16 Photos
The 2021 Kia Sorento is pleasant and practical

The 2021 Kia Sorento is pleasant and practical

55 Photos
2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel: The luxury of torque

2021 Cadillac Escalade Diesel: The luxury of torque

37 Photos
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E looks like the future

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E looks like the future

38 Photos
2021 Nissan Armada is a big boy full of improvements

2021 Nissan Armada is a big boy full of improvements

34 Photos