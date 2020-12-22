Over the last few years, its competitors have whipped up some new tricks, so for 2021, Chrysler focused on revamping the Pacifica lineup to give buyers more choice, and the results keep this van in contention for top honors.
The Toyota Sienna is now a hybrid-only affair, with optional AWD by way of a second electric motor out back, which lacks the electric-only range of the Pacifica's PHEV variant but promises 35 mpg combined.
Honda recently refreshed the Odyssey, as well, but the changes are all minor, so it's slowly becoming the segment laggard as Toyota and FCA offer more routes to efficiency, which is important in family vehicles of this size.
Discuss: 2021 Chrysler Pacifica remains a family all-star
