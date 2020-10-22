Dodge Charger, Challenger and Chrysler 300 will all live through 2024 at least

Enlarge Image Dodge SRT

Do you love the Dodge Charger, Challenger and Chrysler 300 as they are? Great, because they're likely sticking around in largely the same capacity for at least another three years. Despite multiple rumors of next-generation Dodge muscle cars, it looks like Fiat Chrysler will keep the vehicles much the same as production will continue at the automaker's assembly plant in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

News of the cars' continuation came as Canadian auto union Unifor and FCA struck a new three-year labor agreement. The agreement includes a $38 million investment on FCA's part into the plant in Brampton to bring "multiple derivatives" of the Charger and Challenger to life. That's hardly a big investment in the grand scheme of things (FCA invested $1.2 billion separately in Canada), so it sounds like any big changes for the cars are beyond 2024. FCA declined to comment further when asked about the "derivatives" mentioned by the union.

Rumors surrounding what will become of the next Charger and Challenger have swirled since the end of the last decade. Signs pointed to redesigned muscle cars on Alfa Romeo's Giorgio platform, which underpins the Giulia sedan. Then, it seemed a Maserati platform might be the cars' next ride. Just before the late FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne's passing in 2018, he said the cars could continue on their current LX platform with connections to Daimler days. He suggested the platforms would be thoroughly overhauled, however. Today, we don't know what FCA has planned for the cars, and things could change again as the automaker plans to close a merger with France's PSA Group next year.

One thing's certain: The cars aren't going anywhere in the next few years with a new agreement in place and money funneling to their assembly plant.