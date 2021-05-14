Chrysler and Dodge get 10 years to show their worth

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and France's PSA Group, the question of what becomes of Chrysler and Dodge sat front and center. Chrysler, specifically, has truly struggled to define itself over the past decade. Well, we have some words from the man in charge of Stellantis -- the newly formed, merged entity made up of FCA and PSA.

Autocar reported on CEO Carlos Tavares remarks at the Financial Times' Future of the Car Summit each of Stellantis' brands will receive a 10-year investment. With the lifeline, Chrysler, Dodge, Alfa Romeo and all of the automaker's brands will receive a sum of money to create a core strategy. At the same time, Tavares wants to see results within that decade-long timeframe.

"My clear management stance is that we give a chance to each of our brands, under the leadership of a strong CEO, to define their vision, build a roadmap and make sure they use the valuable assets of Stellantis to make their business case fly," he said. That comes with a "time window of 10 years" for success, the CEO added. The automaker did not return a request for additional comment on the strategy.

For Dodge, and especially Chrysler, it's one heck of a lifeline. While Dodge continues to find success as a muscle car-oriented division, Chrysler is nearly anonymous outside of the Pacifica and cheaper Voyager minivans. The 300 exists, but is long past its prime. With 10 years of investments coming its way, it will be interesting to see how Chrysler attempts to position itself within the portfolio of brands, which includes luxury and sporting brands like Maserati and the aforementioned Alfa Romeo. Jeep and Ram remain crown jewels, thanks to the explosion of pickup and SUV popularity not just in the US, but around the world.

Will Chrysler emerge as some sort of new American luxury marque? A place for reasonably priced crossovers? We don't know, but the iconic brand has 10 years to figure it out.