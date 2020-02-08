2021 Cadillac Escalade, Chicago Auto Show and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Steven Pham/Roadshow

Top reviews

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet

No surprise, the new, 992-generation Porsche 911 Carrera is a fantastic sports car. Thankfully, none of that greatness is lost by cutting the roof off and adding weight over the rear axle. This Carrera 4S Cabriolet is every bit as rewarding from behind the wheel.

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet review.

2020 BMW X3 M Competition

BMW joins the compact performance SUV segment with the X3 M, and the one we have here is the even more powerful Competition model. It's super fun to drive, but it's also expensive. Which makes us wonder, who exactly is this SUV for?

2020 BMW X3 M Competition review.

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Not all new cars are good cars. Case in point: the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. Sure, it looks competitive on paper, and its acceleration is surprisingly lively. But in just about every other area, this compact crossover is a big ol' dud.

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport review.

Top news

Top videos

GMC Hummer EV: I've got an opinion

Hummer EV: Emme's got an opinion

Resident off-roader and truck-lover Emme Hall weighs in on GMC's new Hummer EV.

2020 Civic Type R doesn't fix what isn't broken

2020 Honda Civic Type R

The updated Civic Type R debuts in Chicago, and a few minor tweaks make one of our favorite cars even better.

Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupe long-term update: Saying goodbye...

G'bye, AMG

Our UK team bids farewell to their long-term 2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupe.