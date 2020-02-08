2021 Cadillac Escalade, Chicago Auto Show and more: Roadshow's week in review

Hello from the Windy City, Roadshow readers, where we're finishing up a week at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show. As you can imagine, that's been our main focus this week, but never fear, we've sprinkled in several important reviews and videos, too.
Here's a look back at what was hot from Feb. 2-8.
Top reviews
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet
No surprise, the new, 992-generation Porsche 911 Carrera is a fantastic sports car. Thankfully, none of that greatness is lost by cutting the roof off and adding weight over the rear axle. This Carrera 4S Cabriolet is every bit as rewarding from behind the wheel.
Click here to read our 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet review.
2020 BMW X3 M Competition
BMW joins the compact performance SUV segment with the X3 M, and the one we have here is the even more powerful Competition model. It's super fun to drive, but it's also expensive. Which makes us wonder, who exactly is this SUV for?
Click here to read our 2020 BMW X3 M Competition review.
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Not all new cars are good cars. Case in point: the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. Sure, it looks competitive on paper, and its acceleration is surprisingly lively. But in just about every other area, this compact crossover is a big ol' dud.
Click here to read our 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport review.
Top news
- The best from Chicago: Have a look at Roadshow's favorite debuts from this week's show.
- Hyundai Sonata Hybrid: How does 54 miles per gallon highway and a solar roof option sound?
- Toyota Highlander XSE: This excellent new crossover now gets a sporty-looking variant. You know, for kewl moms.
- Bling bling: Cadillac unveils the totally redesigned 2021 Escalade.
- Super Bowl recap: Here's a look at all the car commercials from last weekend's Big Game.
- A new Mustang is coming: According to a leaked job posting, the next 'Stang will arrive in 2022.
Top videos
Hummer EV: Emme's got an opinion
Resident off-roader and truck-lover Emme Hall weighs in on GMC's new Hummer EV.
2020 Honda Civic Type R
The updated Civic Type R debuts in Chicago, and a few minor tweaks make one of our favorite cars even better.
G'bye, AMG
Our UK team bids farewell to their long-term 2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 Coupe.
2021 Cadillac Escalade, Chicago Auto Show and more: Roadshow's week in review
