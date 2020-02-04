The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is an oldie, not a goodie

The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a reasonably handsome small crossover.
This interior is lackluster at best.
The Outlander Sport has gone largely unchanged since about 2011.
This vehicle competes with models like the Honda HR-V, Chevrolet Trax and Nissan Kicks.
A surprisingly potent 2.4-liter engine is available in this Mitsubishi.
GT models are quicker than you might expect.
The second-row backrests fold flat, opening up a reasonably large cargo space.
This design theme is the new face of Mitsubishi.
There's a lot of hard plastic inside this vehicle, but also a bit of nicely grained soft stuff, too.
