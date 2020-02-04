The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is an oldie, not a goodie

  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
  • 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a reasonably handsome small crossover. 

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
1
of 54

This interior is lackluster at best.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
2
of 54

The Outlander Sport has gone largely unchanged since about 2011. 

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
3
of 54

This vehicle competes with models like the Honda HR-V, Chevrolet Trax and Nissan Kicks.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
4
of 54

A surprisingly potent 2.4-liter engine is available in this Mitsubishi.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
5
of 54

GT models are quicker than you might expect. 

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
6
of 54

The second-row backrests fold flat, opening up a reasonably large cargo space. 

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
7
of 54

This design theme is the new face of Mitsubishi. 

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
8
of 54

There's a lot of hard plastic inside this vehicle, but also a bit of nicely grained soft stuff, too.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
9
of 54

For more photos of the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, keep clicking through this gallery.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
10
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
11
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
12
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
13
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
14
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
15
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
16
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
17
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
18
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
19
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
20
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
21
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
22
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
23
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
24
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
25
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
26
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
27
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
28
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
29
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
30
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
31
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
32
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
33
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
34
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
35
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
36
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
37
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
38
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
39
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
40
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
41
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
42
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
43
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
44
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
45
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
46
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
47
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
48
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
49
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
50
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
51
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
52
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
53
of 54
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
54
of 54
Now Reading

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is an oldie, not a goodie

Up Next

The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport looks bolder than ever

Latest Stories

Elon Musk asks Twitter if Tesla should build Texas gigafactory

Elon Musk asks Twitter if Tesla should build Texas gigafactory

by
2021 Cadillac Escalade vs. BMW X7, Lincoln Navigator, Mercedes GLS, Audi Q7 and Range Rover: How do they stack up?

2021 Cadillac Escalade vs. BMW X7, Lincoln Navigator, Mercedes GLS, Audi Q7 and Range Rover: How do they stack up?

by
2021 Cadillac Escalade debuts with 38 inches of screen real estate

2021 Cadillac Escalade debuts with 38 inches of screen real estate

by
Hummer, Corvette, Moto Razr: The early 2000s are back with a new look and new tech

Hummer, Corvette, Moto Razr: The early 2000s are back with a new look and new tech

by
2020 Chevy Corvette's Nürburgring lap time revealed

2020 Chevy Corvette's Nürburgring lap time revealed

by