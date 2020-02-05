Toyota's sexed-up Highlander XSE debuts at the Chicago Auto Show

This is the new Toyota Highlander XSE, a sportier take on the automaker's popular three-row crossover.
Even though it's sportier, this utility vehicle is still plenty functional, with three rows of seats.
Special rocker-panel trim and machine-faced 20-inch wheels give this vehicle an even more aggressive look.
The Highlander XSE looks more planted than standard models.
What do you think of that front end?
There's plenty of space in the second row.
XSE models are fitted with chrome-plated dual-exhaust tips.
Of course, there's a badge on the back if you happen to forget what you're driving.
For more images of the 2021 Toyota Highlander XSE, keep clicking through this gallery.