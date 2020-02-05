2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet: The icon drops its top

This divine droptop is the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet.
In other words, this is the convertible version of the new 992-generation Porsche 911.
It's powered by a twin-turbo, flat-six engine, rated for 443 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque.
The 911 Cabriolet can be had with rear- or all-wheel drive.
This is the all-wheel-drive 4S, with Porsche's eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
The Carrera 4S Cabriolet is 154 pounds heavier than the Carrera 4S Coupe.
The 4S has 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels.
The 4S Cabriolet starts at just over $133,000.
Opting for the 4S Cabriolet is a $12,800 price premium over the 911 Carrera 4S Coupe.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet.