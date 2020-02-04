2021 Cadillac Escalade ups its luxury and tech game

This is the new 2021 Cadillac Escalade.
This luxury SUV's interior is vastly improved for the new model year.
This array of screens is one of the new Escalade's standout features.
Cargo space behind the third-row seat has been increased by some 68%.
The Cadillac badge on the rear of this vehicle hides the button that operates the power liftgate.
There's not much going on with the new Escalade's rear.
Big wheels are a requirement in this vehicle segment.
At long last, the Escalade gets an independent rear suspension.
A 10-speed transmission is standard, controlled by a finicky-looking electronic shifter.
For more photos of the 2021 Cadillac Escalade, keep clicking through this gallery.