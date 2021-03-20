BMW i4 revealed, Land Rover Defender reviewed and more: Roadshow's week in review

Good morning, afternoon or evening to you, Roadshow readers. Welcome back to the week in review. This week we spent time with some lovely cars and covered some pretty big new car reveals. Check out all the goods below, or click play above to dive in to some of the biggest topics of the week.
2020 Land Rover Defender X has a good time no matter what's under the tires
Reviews Editor Andrew Krok spent time with the very cool Land Rover Defender X, and he really liked it, even if it misses some of the G-Class' swagger.
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT is an EV that slaps
Managing Editor Steve Ewing drove the 2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT, and it is not a reskinned Porsche Taycan.
The 2021 Polestar 2 is a slick EV that defies segments
Is it a crossover? A sedan? Maybe a bit of both. Social Media Editor Daniel Golson took the Polestar 2 for a spin and found it oozes that certain cool factor that's hard to find.
2021 Mazda3 Turbo is a surprisingly fancy four-door
- BMW i4 shows off its production looks: The new i4 is coming this year and looks to tackle the Tesla Model 3 head-on.
- The UAW is not happy with Ford: We learned the Blue Oval plans to move a future vehicle out of an Ohio-based plant to Mexico. The UAW says Ford isn't honoring its contractual obligations.
- 2022 Kia Stinger looks as good as ever: The brand showed off the updated sports car and it looks like we'll still really love it.
- VW talks EVs: The German automaker held a Tesla-style event and laid out its roadmap to an electric future.
- Shelby Super Snake Speedster reveals its wide hips: The guys and gals at Shelby got their hands on another Mustang and created something wild.
- Kia EV6 looks... interesting: Kia revealed its first purpose-built EV and the looks are kind of all over the place.
Kia EV6 debuts new 'opposites united' design language
What's up with all the catalytic converter thefts? Get all the knowledge and learn what you can do about it.
We go hands-on with the heavily updated 2022 Nissan Pathfinder to see if it can take a crack at rivals.