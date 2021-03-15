2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT is an EV that slaps

Audi's new electric sports car is a total thrill.
This is the 2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT.
This is Audi's new electric sedan.
The interior features new style but familiar tech.
The E-Tron GT shares a platform with the Porsche Taycan.
With 637 horsepower, the RS E-Tron GT can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds.
Its top speed is 155 mph.
Those huge taillights are definitely polarizing.
These paddles don't shift gears -- they increase and decrease the amount of regenerative braking.
The 2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT starts just over $140,000.
