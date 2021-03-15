2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT is an EV that slaps

Audi's new electric sports car is a total thrill.

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi

This is the 2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT.

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi

This is Audi's new electric sedan.

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi

The interior features new style but familiar tech.

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi

The E-Tron GT shares a platform with the Porsche Taycan.

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi

With 637 horsepower, the RS E-Tron GT can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds.

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi

Its top speed is 155 mph.

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi

Those huge taillights are definitely polarizing.

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi

These paddles don't shift gears -- they increase and decrease the amount of regenerative braking.

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi

The 2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT starts just over $140,000.

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of this powerful EV.

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT
Audi
