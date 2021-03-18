2021 Mazda3 Turbo is a surprisingly fancy four-door

The sedan often gets outshined by the hatchback, but these pictures prove it's plenty attractive on its own.
The 2021 Mazda3 Turbo is available as a hatchback, which I personally like, but the sedan has its own particular charm as well.
The Turbo comes with a gloss-black grille and front bumper trim.
The Premium Plus package adds a gloss-black rear lip spoiler into the mix.
Under the hood is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine with 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque, but only if it's drinking 93 octane fuel.
The Mazda3 Turbo is only available with all-wheel drive, and it's one of the few compact sedans to offer this tech.
Standard across all trims are full-speed adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure monitoring and lane-keeping assist.
The Mazda3 Turbo is not the most efficient, earning an EPA combined fuel rating of 27 miles per gallon.
The Mazda3 Turbo sedan has 13.2 cubic feet of space in the trunk, which is low for the class. If you know you'll be hauling gear and groceries, the hatchback might serve you better with its 20.1 cubes.
The Mazda3 Turbo has a leg up on the competition with its sleek interior of quality, upscale materials and excellent fit and finish.
The Mazda3 Turbo starts at $31,045 including $995 for destination.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this snappy sedan.
