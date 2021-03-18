2021 Mazda3 Turbo is a surprisingly fancy four-door

The sedan often gets outshined by the hatchback, but these pictures prove it's plenty attractive on its own.

2021 Mazda3 turbo
1 of 24
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The 2021 Mazda3 Turbo is available as a hatchback, which I personally like, but the sedan has its own particular charm as well.

2021 Mazda3 turbo
2 of 24
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Turbo comes with a gloss-black grille and front bumper trim.

2021 Mazda3 turbo
3 of 24
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Premium Plus package adds a gloss-black rear lip spoiler into the mix. 

2021 Mazda3 turbo
4 of 24
Emme Hall/Roadshow

Under the hood is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine with 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque, but only if it's drinking 93 octane fuel. 

2021 Mazda3 turbo
5 of 24
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Mazda3 Turbo is only available with all-wheel drive, and it's one of the few compact sedans to offer this tech.

2021 Mazda3 turbo
6 of 24
Emme Hall/Roadshow

Standard across all trims are full-speed adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure monitoring and lane-keeping assist.

2021 Mazda3 turbo
7 of 24
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Mazda3 Turbo is not the most efficient, earning an EPA combined fuel rating of 27 miles per gallon.

2021 Mazda3 turbo
8 of 24
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Mazda3 Turbo sedan has 13.2 cubic feet of space in the trunk, which is low for the class. If you know you'll be hauling gear and groceries, the hatchback might serve you better with its 20.1 cubes.

2021 Mazda3 turbo
9 of 24
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Mazda3 Turbo has a leg up on the competition with its sleek interior of quality, upscale materials and excellent fit and finish. 

2021 Mazda3 turbo
10 of 24
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Mazda3 Turbo starts at $31,045 including $995 for destination. 

2021 Mazda3 turbo
11 of 24
Emme Hall/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of this snappy sedan. 

2021 Mazda3 turbo
12 of 24
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mazda3 turbo
13 of 24
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mazda3 turbo
14 of 24
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mazda3 turbo
15 of 24
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mazda3 turbo
16 of 24
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mazda3 turbo
17 of 24
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mazda3 turbo
18 of 24
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mazda3 turbo
19 of 24
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mazda3 turbo
20 of 24
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mazda3 turbo
21 of 24
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mazda3 turbo
22 of 24
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mazda3 turbo
23 of 24
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Mazda3 turbo
24 of 24
Emme Hall/Roadshow
