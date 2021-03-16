2020 Land Rover Defender X has a good time no matter what's under the tires

Whether you're after some luxury-car trimmings or maybe you need to climb a mountain, the new Land Rover Defender is more than ready for the task.

2020 Land Rover Defender X
1 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The 2020 Land Rover Defender is not a cheap proposition, but it's thankfully nowhere near the MSRP excesses of the Mercedes G550, which won't leave a dealer for anything less than $125,000 or so. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
2 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Four-door Defender 110 models start at $51,250 including destination, while my Defender X tester exists at the upper bound of $85,750, as it includes just about everything the automaker can include. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
3 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It's a downright steal compared to its competitor, though, even if you don't get the badge cachet or a V8 under the hood. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
4 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The G550 may be more luxurious, but I'm not sure it's worth that many tens of thousands of dollars more, given how similar the two are in terms of off-road capability.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
5 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Regardless of outside factors, though, the 2020 Land Rover Defender rocks.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
6 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It brings luxury-level trimmings to a vehicle that can practically drive through an apocalypse unscathed.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
7 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It's more than comfortable enough in daily use and will serve as a potent family hauler even if it never sees so much as an inch of mud, and for far less than its primary competitor.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
8 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Was the 20-year wait worth it?

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
9 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Absolutely.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
10 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Land Rover Defender X.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
11 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
12 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
13 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
14 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
15 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
16 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
17 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
18 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
19 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
20 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
21 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
22 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
23 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
24 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
25 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
26 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
27 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
28 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
29 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
30 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
31 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender X
32 of 32
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Kia EV6 debuts new 'opposites united' design language

Kia EV6 debuts new 'opposites united' design language

6 Photos
2021 Shelby Super Snake Speedster: Supercharged and Sexy

2021 Shelby Super Snake Speedster: Supercharged and Sexy

34 Photos
2020 Land Rover Defender X has a good time no matter what's under the tires

2020 Land Rover Defender X has a good time no matter what's under the tires

32 Photos
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT is an EV that slaps

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT is an EV that slaps

46 Photos
2021 Lincoln Nautilus is a rolling sanctuary

2021 Lincoln Nautilus is a rolling sanctuary

66 Photos
The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer targets Cadillac and Lincoln

The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer targets Cadillac and Lincoln

74 Photos
Serial 1's Rush CTY Speed and Mosh are Harley-Davidson's first e-bikes

Serial 1's Rush CTY Speed and Mosh are Harley-Davidson's first e-bikes

21 Photos