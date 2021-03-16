2020 Land Rover Defender X has a good time no matter what's under the tires

Whether you're after some luxury-car trimmings or maybe you need to climb a mountain, the new Land Rover Defender is more than ready for the task.
The 2020 Land Rover Defender is not a cheap proposition, but it's thankfully nowhere near the MSRP excesses of the Mercedes G550, which won't leave a dealer for anything less than $125,000 or so.
Four-door Defender 110 models start at $51,250 including destination, while my Defender X tester exists at the upper bound of $85,750, as it includes just about everything the automaker can include.
It's a downright steal compared to its competitor, though, even if you don't get the badge cachet or a V8 under the hood.
The G550 may be more luxurious, but I'm not sure it's worth that many tens of thousands of dollars more, given how similar the two are in terms of off-road capability.
Regardless of outside factors, though, the 2020 Land Rover Defender rocks.
It brings luxury-level trimmings to a vehicle that can practically drive through an apocalypse unscathed.
It's more than comfortable enough in daily use and will serve as a potent family hauler even if it never sees so much as an inch of mud, and for far less than its primary competitor.
Was the 20-year wait worth it?
Absolutely.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Land Rover Defender X.
