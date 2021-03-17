The 2021 Polestar 2 is a slick EV that defies segments

The Polestar 2 is the first fully electric model from Volvo's upscale upstart.
It's got super slick Scandinavian design clearly influenced by other Volvos.
Powering the Polestar 2 is a pair of electric motors that produce 408 horsepower and 487 pound-feet of torque.
The official EPA range is 233 miles per charge, which seems accurate if not conservative.
The Polestar 2's fabulous interior is minimal while still feeling substantial.
Its centerpiece is an 11-inch touchscreen running Google's Android Automotive infotainment system.
The interior is fully vegan, with real wood trim and interesting faux leather materials.
It may look like a sedan, but the Polestar 2 has a hatchback rear.
There's enough frunk space for a couple backpacks, too.
