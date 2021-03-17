The 2021 Polestar 2 is a slick EV that defies segments

  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2
  • 2021 Polestar 2

The Polestar 2 is the first fully electric model from Volvo's upscale upstart.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
1
of 53

It's got super slick Scandinavian design clearly influenced by other Volvos.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2
of 53

Powering the Polestar 2 is a pair of electric motors that produce 408 horsepower and 487 pound-feet of torque.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
3
of 53

The official EPA range is 233 miles per charge, which seems accurate if not conservative.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
4
of 53

The Polestar 2's fabulous interior is minimal while still feeling substantial.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
5
of 53

Its centerpiece is an 11-inch touchscreen running Google's Android Automotive infotainment system.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
6
of 53

The interior is fully vegan, with real wood trim and interesting faux leather materials.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
7
of 53

It may look like a sedan, but the Polestar 2 has a hatchback rear.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
8
of 53

There's enough frunk space for a couple backpacks, too.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
9
of 53

Keep swiping or scrolling to see more of the Polestar 2.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
10
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
11
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
12
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
13
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
14
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
15
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
16
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
17
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
18
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
19
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
20
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
21
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
22
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
23
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
24
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
25
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
26
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
27
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
28
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
29
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
30
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
31
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
32
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
33
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
34
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
35
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
36
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
37
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
38
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
39
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
40
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
41
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
42
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
43
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
44
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
45
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
46
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
47
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
48
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
49
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
50
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
51
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
52
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Daniel Golson/Roadshow
53
of 53
Now Reading

The 2021 Polestar 2 is a slick EV that defies segments

Up Next

2021 Polestar 2 EV stays fresh in the rain
Aston Martin's nonhybrid engines will only live on track

Aston Martin's nonhybrid engines will only live on track

by
California congressman wants to introduce a tax credit for e-bike purchases

California congressman wants to introduce a tax credit for e-bike purchases

by
Chevy Corvette was the fastest-selling car in America last month

Chevy Corvette was the fastest-selling car in America last month

by
Electric 'Cash for Clunkers' plan revs up following remarks from Chuck Schumer

Electric 'Cash for Clunkers' plan revs up following remarks from Chuck Schumer

by
Audi's done developing new engines

Audi's done developing new engines

by