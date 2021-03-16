2022 Kia Stinger updates make the heart grow fonder

Enlarge Image Kia

As if the Stinger wasn't already a Roadshow favorite, Kia announced a number of updates for its chef's-kiss hatchback on Tuesday, all of which make this car even easier to love.

The base Stinger ditches the 2.0-liter I4 engine in favor of a new, 2.5-liter turbo engine -- the same one you'll find in a number of other Hyundai Motor Group products. In the Stinger, the 2.5T is tuned to produce 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque, which are healthy increases over the smaller engine's 255 hp and 260 lb-ft. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available, though buyers can choose between rear- and all-wheel drive.

Happily, this bump in power doesn't come at the expense of fuel economy. The Stinger 2.5T is EPA-estimated to return 22 miles per gallon in the city, 32 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined in its standard rear-wheel-drive configuration. Adding all-wheel drive reduces those figures to 21 mpg city, 29 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined. All of these numbers either match or exceed the fuel economy ratings of a 2021 Stinger 2.0T.

The 2.5T engine will likely be fine for the majority of buyers, but Kia will continue to offer the Stinger with a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6, bringing 368 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque to the party. Once again, an eight-speed automatic transmission is standard and this engine can be paired with either rear- or all-wheel drive. One neat update, though: There's a new electronic variable exhaust system, which is great, since one of our only complaints about the V6-powered Stinger thus far is that it could stand to speak with a bit more authority.

The Stinger doesn't look all that different for the 2022 model year and that's fine by us -- this car was already a stunner. Still, you'll notice new LED headlights and taillights, as well as a redesigned exhaust tip and updated 18- and 19-inch wheel designs. Inside, you'll find more black gloss and chrome details, LED ambient lighting and new stitch patterns on the optional Nappa leather seats.

There's a larger 10.3-inch touchscreen atop the dash, running Kia's most up-to-date infotainment system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard and there's an optional wireless charging pad to keep your phone full of juice. The Stinger still doesn't offer a fully digital instrument cluster, but there's an available 7-inch display that can show you views from the Stinger's blind-spot and 360-degree cameras.

All the usual driver-assistance systems are on offer -- things like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning and more. For 2022, the Stinger adds the Highway Driving Assist available in other Hyundai/Kia/Genesis products, which combines adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping tech for effortless freeway drives.

After the 2022 Stinger hits dealers this spring, Kia will offer a Scorpion special edition. We don't have any photos of this version just yet, but Kia says it'll have white, black and silver paint options, a rear spoiler, blacked-out exterior elements and carbon fiber trim inside. Sounds neat.

Kia will likely confirm pricing details closer to when the 2022 Stinger actually arrives in dealers. Currently, the 2021 Stinger starts below $35,000 and can crest $53,000 all loaded up, but even in its most expensive form, Kia's hatchback is a serious bargain compared to traditional luxury-performance sedans. The 2022 model year updates only make the Stinger more attractive.