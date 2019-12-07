2019 BMW 330i, Volkswagen Atlas and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Another week, another week in review, Roadshow readers. This past week we introduced you to our new long-term 2019 BMW 330i, which we'll be spending a full year with. We also got behind the wheel of the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas for an in-depth review and went over plenty of followup Tesla Cybertruck news.

Here's a recap of all the automotive goodness that happened from Dec. 1-7.

Top reviews

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Americans love big SUVs, but that's not exactly what Volkswagen's been known for. Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin discovered this big guy is a solid choice, but there's still some things he didn't quite love.

Click here to read our 2019 Volkswagen Atlas review.

2019 BMW 330i

Meet the latest car we'll be spending an entire year with. The Roadshow staff welcomed the 2019 BMW 330i into our long-term test fleet and Social Media Daniel Golson provided his initial opinions after a trek from Michigan to Wisconsin in the Bimmer. Roadshow Associate Producer Nick Miotke also described how it's been a wonderful camera car.

Click here to read our first long-term review installment for the 2019 BMW 330i.

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition

Boy, do they grow up quickly. It's been 30 years since the Mazda Miata entered the scene, and today, it holds true to the ideals Mazda instilled in the sports car. In fact, Managing Editor Steven Ewing says it's as sweet as it's ever been.

Click here to read our 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition review.

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Go off-grid on the cheap with Nissan's 2019 Destination...

Reviews Editor Emme Hall found out how to go dark for a few and overland in a 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier, if you're ready to get back in touch with Mother Nature, that is.

Now playing: Watch this: Clear signs your car is about to break down

Cars talk to us in their own language, and all moving parts fail. Editor-At-Large Brian Cooley goes have five signs that will tell you it's time to check things out further.

Now playing: Watch this: 2019 Volkswagen Atlas: A wise (and wide) SUV choice

Wise and wide. Those were two buzzwords after Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin spent time with the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas. If you've finished reading our review, sit back and watch the video to get a better feel for VW's big SUV.