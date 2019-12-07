2019 BMW 330i, Volkswagen Atlas and more: Roadshow's week in review

Another week, another week in review, Roadshow readers. This past week we introduced you to our new long-term 2019 BMW 330i, which we'll be spending a full year with. We also got behind the wheel of the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas for an in-depth review and went over plenty of followup Tesla Cybertruck news.
Here's a recap of all the automotive goodness that happened from Dec. 1-7.
Top reviews
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
Americans love big SUVs, but that's not exactly what Volkswagen's been known for. Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin discovered this big guy is a solid choice, but there's still some things he didn't quite love.
Click here to read our 2019 Volkswagen Atlas review.
2019 BMW 330i
Meet the latest car we'll be spending an entire year with. The Roadshow staff welcomed the 2019 BMW 330i into our long-term test fleet and Social Media Daniel Golson provided his initial opinions after a trek from Michigan to Wisconsin in the Bimmer. Roadshow Associate Producer Nick Miotke also described how it's been a wonderful camera car.
Click here to read our first long-term review installment for the 2019 BMW 330i.
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition
Boy, do they grow up quickly. It's been 30 years since the Mazda Miata entered the scene, and today, it holds true to the ideals Mazda instilled in the sports car. In fact, Managing Editor Steven Ewing says it's as sweet as it's ever been.
Click here to read our 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition review.
Top news
- Our favorite snow tires: Roadshow staff chose its favorite snow tires as we plunge into the cold, icy months known as winter.
- Jaguar F-Type gets a facelift: The British sports car bowed with a new look for 2021 and a few other improvements.
- Tesla Cybertruck: We gathered every detail we know about the electric pickup truck and put it in one convenient place.
- No Time to Die's awesome cars: The latest James Bond film sports quite a few awesome cars, and we broke down all of them shown in the first trailer.
- Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign: The super limited production GT-R will start delivering to customers at the end of next year, and Nissan showed some of the amazing colors customers have chosen.
- Another Takata airbag issue: A newly discovered Takata airbag issue is prompting automakers to open new investigations into affected cars; BMW told owners of older models to park them until a fix is ready.
Top videos
Reviews Editor Emme Hall found out how to go dark for a few and overland in a 2019 Nissan Destination Frontier, if you're ready to get back in touch with Mother Nature, that is.
Cars talk to us in their own language, and all moving parts fail. Editor-At-Large Brian Cooley goes have five signs that will tell you it's time to check things out further.
Wise and wide. Those were two buzzwords after Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin spent time with the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas. If you've finished reading our review, sit back and watch the video to get a better feel for VW's big SUV.
Discuss: 2019 BMW 330i, Volkswagen Atlas and more: Roadshow's week in review
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.