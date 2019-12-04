First Nissan GT-R50 cars set for delivery next year, and one is this rad mint color

Enlarge Image Nissan

Nissan and Italdesign may seem like strange partners, but they created a truly lovely-looking thing in the GT-R50 by Italdesign. After some apparent delays, the Japanese automaker said on Thursday that it's finally ready to deliver these bad boys to customers next year.

Well, at least the first ones will be ready -- and not until we near the end of next year. Late 2020 is the scheduled delivery date for the first Nissan GT-R50 models, with the rest of them shipping to owners in 2021. Not only did Nissan lay down specifics for deliveries, it also provided photos of some color combinations customers have chosen.

That includes this super-incredible mint color, shown above. The other colors look good, but something about the mint recalls the subdued hues so many fantasized about when filling their Gran Turismo garages in the 1990s.

Nissan revealed the GT-R50 by Italdesign in the summer of 2018 to mark the GT-R's and Italdesign's 50th anniversary. Immediately, it was met with a lot of praise. Shortly after, the automaker said it'd make 50 of these hand-built sports cars with an eye-watering $1.1 million price tag. The work that will go into make the design a production one surely warrants the price tag, though.

The company didn't say how many build slots are left, but there are a "limited number" still available, the company said in its announcement. Demand, meanwhile, has been "strong" for the special GT-R, which is essentially a GT-R Nismo with a very handsome skin. A familiar twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 cranks out 710 horsepower here. Each customer will work with Italdesign to create their GT-R50, and Nissan's global sports car program director Bob Laishley said every one will be a masterpiece in their own way.

We won't need to wait until the end of 2020 to see these cars in the metal, though. Nissan plans to showcase the first customer cars at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show this coming March.