Jaguar F-Type gets restyled and upgraded for 2021

Enlarge Image Jaguar/Craig Cole

The Jaguar F-Type sports car has been enhanced for 2021. This British two-seater has been mildly restyled and further sharpened for the upcoming model year.

This machine has always been a looker, but it's been made even more handsome with revised exterior styling and an improved cabin. Outside, the grille has been made slightly larger than before, though its overall proportions should remain the same. The opening is filled with a new hexagonal mesh pattern with a gloss-black treatment on the front and satin elements on the inner surfaces.

Front and rear, the F-Type's bumpers have been retooled to provide a bolder look. The car's hood has also been tweaked. It features softer, more flowing surfaces. Additionally, the vents have been moved forward for improved efficiency. The front fenders are mildly enhanced, too. Their air outlets are now fitted with Jaguar's iconic "Leaper" logo, which shows the firm's eponymous big cat midjump. Meow about that!

Jaguar

Slimmer headlamps light the way and provide a more planted stance. Around back, the taillights have been trimmed down as well, fitted with bolder "chicane" graphics, a motif borrowed from the I-Pace all-electric SUV.

F-Type R models also get a fresh wheel design. They feature 20-inch, 10-spoke rollers with a gloss-black-and-diamond-turned finish. These rims are fitted with special Pirelli P Zero tires that are 10 millimeters wider than before.

No matter the model, all versions of this car can be treated to one of 16 different paint colors offered in Jaguar's SVO Premium Palette. Each one is offered as either gloss or satin.

A wide range of exterior enhancements have been made to the Jaguar F-Type for 2021, and a few notable changes were made inside as well. For starters, there's a new reconfigurable 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The Touch Pro infotainment system sports a 10-inch display and supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Over-the-air software updates are also standard for the latest model year. Beyond all that, two Meridian sound systems are offered, and customers can choose between two slimline seat designs, either Sport or Performance. Sport seats will be found in regular F-Types and the R-Dynamic model. The Performance buckets are standard equipment on the R and First Edition variants, providing greater support at shoulder height.

Jaguar

Of course, plenty of changes were made under the F-Type's beautiful bodywork. The suspension and electrically assisted power steering systems have been recalibrated. The continuously variable dampers, part of Jaguar's Adaptive Dynamics system, have been tweaked, too, for better low-speed comfort plus great stability at more rapid velocities.

There are new die-cast aluminum knuckles in the rear suspension. This change plus the addition of larger wheel bearings should significantly improve toe stiffness.

Four-, six- and eight-cylinder engines are offered. Each one is matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission and is fitted with a particulate filter to further reduced emissions. An active exhaust system should be standard across the range as well.

The base, 2.0-liter turbo-four delivers 296 horsepower and a claimed zero-to-60 time of as little as 5.4 seconds. From there, drivers can step up to a supercharged V6, which is good for 380 ponies. Cars so equipped come exclusively with all-wheel drive. At the top of the heap is a supercharged, 5.0-liter V8. The Type R model fitted with this powerplant delivers a few more horses and pound-feet of torque than before, 575 and 516, respectively. With torque-vectoring all-wheel drive, that's enough sauce to squirt this car to mile-a-minute velocity in a mere 3.5 seconds.

Jaguar

New for 2021 is an F-Type First Edition model, which will be offered for just one year. These cars are be based on the high-performance R-Dynamic variant and feature special 20-inch wheels. They're expected to be offered in Santorini black, Eiger gray or Fuji white paint colors. Inside, they benefit from 12-way, power-adjustable seats trimmed in Windsor leather. The instrument cluster also comes wrapped in ebony suedecloth and features special embossing. The shift paddles are made of aluminum and there's an exclusive finisher on the center console that's also made of the same lightweight metal.

Pricing and availability information for the 2021 Jaguar F-Type haven't been released by the automaker just yet, though the car should go on sale at some point next year. It will likely cost about as much as the current model, which kicks off at around $63,000, including delivery charges.