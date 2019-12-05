2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition is a lovely orange crush

Meet the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition.
This shade of orange paint is exclusive to this limited-edition Miata.
The 17-inch Rays wheels are part of the 30th Anniversary package, too.
Otherwise, this Miata builds off the Club model with the Brembo brake and Recaro seat package.
Power comes from a 2.0-liter I4 engine.
The Miata may only produce 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque, but it's also a lightweight, at under 2,400 pounds.
A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and don't you even think about opting for the automatic.
The fourth-generation Miata is about the same size as the original from 1989.
All of these 30th Anniversary Edition Miatas are spoken for.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition.