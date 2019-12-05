Acura stuffed an RDX engine into a 1997 SLX for Radwood SoCal

Acura is bringing this 1997 SLX to Radwood SoCal, and it's much more than it seems at first glance.
Acura has replaced the stock engine and drivetrain with the turbocharged four-cylinder, 10-speed automatic and Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive system from a 2020 RDX crossover.
The track has been widened, and the SLX has been fitted with an independent rear suspension setup in place of the original solid rear axle.
There are custom 17-inch Fifteen52 Tarmac wheels wrapped in Yokohama off-road tires, and the front brakes are larger.
While the RDX's 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque might seem like plenty, Acura fitted a custom exhaust, intake, ECU and turbo, boosting the 2.0-liter motor to 350 horses and 340 pound-feet.
The SLX has been repainted in Performance Red Pearl, a color available on many 2020 Acura models.
Of course, the SLX's two-tone scheme had to stay, so the lower body is finished in Champagne Silver.
The hard-shell spare-tire cover is a custom unit, and there's an SH-AWD badge on the tailgate.
Acura acquired the SLX from brand enthusiast Tyson Hugie; it had around 178,000 before the restoration.
