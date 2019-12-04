Get to know Roadshow's long-term 2019 BMW 330i

Say hello to Roadshow's latest long-term car, the 2019 BMW 330i.
The 330i is the base version of the new 3 Series sedan.
Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4, good for 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.
Our car has xDrive all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Our car also has the M Sport pack, which includes an adaptive suspension and 19-inch wheels.
LED taillights are also standard.
The new 3 Series looks pretty darn good.
The 330i xDrive will likely be the most popular version of the 3 Series in the USA.
As-tested, our 330i costs $57,420.
Keep scrolling for more photos of our long-term 2019 BMW 330i.