Acura NSX road trip, Honda Civic Si and more: Roadshow's week in review

Top reviews
2020 Honda Civic Si
It might live in the shadow of the Civic Type R, but the 2020 Civic Si packs a lot of value and fun for the price. Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin spent time with Honda's entry-level performance car and discovered it's a well-balanced and engaging sport compact car.
2020 Jaguar XE
Yeah, yeah, yeah, the stalwart luxury sedans come from Germany. But what about the Brits? Have they figured out the formula with the 2020 Jaguar XE? Reviews Editor Andrew Krok got behind the wheel of the sedan and found straying from the norm isn't all that bad.
2019 Volvo XC40 long-term wrap-up
Our little Volvo has moved on to greener pastures. After a full year with the 2019 XC40, it was time for us to part ways with the crossover, but Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens kept things cheery with a wrap-up review that helped us remember the good times, and underscored a few quirks.
Top news
- From road trip to race track: Managing Editor Steven Ewing took the Acura NSX on an epic road trip from its birthplace in Ohio, all the way to Florida for the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Along the way, an old lady called him a "fancypants."
- Turbo-four Supra: The 2021 Toyota Supra introduces a 2.0-liter turbo-four-powered model for the first time in the US, but the Supra also gets a more powerful inline-six, too.
- The safest cars of 2020: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released its first batch of Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick Plus winners, making them the safest vehicles on sale so far.
- Genesis and Buick top reliability study: JD Power released its latest study, surveying 2017 model year owners. Genesis led the entire pack overall, and Buick was the top-rated mass-market brand.
- Something's gotta change: Ford believes performance cars won't be just about 0-60 mph times in the future, especially as regulations take hold.
- Diesel-powered Mazda6: Finally, finally, it looks like Mazda is nearly ready to launch the Mazda6 Diesel. California Air Resources Board documents show Mazda has certified the sedan, but we don't know exactly when we'll see it yet.
Top videos
2019 Volvo XC40: Five things to know
As we said so long to our long-term XC40, Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin gives the benefit of his experience if you're considering the small Swedish crossover.
2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring
Nicer than some luxury SUVs? Oh yeah. Reviews Editor Andrew Krok takes us on a drive with the CX-9 and shows why Mazda put passion over practicality in some places.
Lamborghini's V12-powered hypercar
It's coming. Lamborghini gave us a taste of its hypercar before the final thing in the form of a video. It screams and we can't wait to see it.
