Acura NSX road trip, Honda Civic Si and more: Roadshow's week in review

Greetings, Roadshow readers. Now that you've likely had time to digest everything from the Chicago Auto Show last week, we have plenty of good reviews and news to bring you this week. Not to mention, one of our own took an Acura NSX on an epic road trip.

Sit back and catch up on everything that happened between Feb. 9-15.

2020 Honda Civic Si

It might live in the shadow of the Civic Type R, but the 2020 Civic Si packs a lot of value and fun for the price. Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin spent time with Honda's entry-level performance car and discovered it's a well-balanced and engaging sport compact car.

2020 Honda Civic Si

2020 Jaguar XE

Yeah, yeah, yeah, the stalwart luxury sedans come from Germany. But what about the Brits? Have they figured out the formula with the 2020 Jaguar XE? Reviews Editor Andrew Krok got behind the wheel of the sedan and found straying from the norm isn't all that bad.

2020 Jaguar XE

2019 Volvo XC40 long-term wrap-up

Our little Volvo has moved on to greener pastures. After a full year with the 2019 XC40, it was time for us to part ways with the crossover, but Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens kept things cheery with a wrap-up review that helped us remember the good times, and underscored a few quirks.

2019 Volvo XC40 long-term wrap-up

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Volvo XC40

2019 Volvo XC40: Five things to know

As we said so long to our long-term XC40, Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin gives the benefit of his experience if you're considering the small Swedish crossover.

2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring is nicer than some luxury vehicles.

2020 Mazda CX-9 Touring

Nicer than some luxury SUVs? Oh yeah. Reviews Editor Andrew Krok takes us on a drive with the CX-9 and shows why Mazda put passion over practicality in some places.

Your first look at Lamborghini's upcoming V12 hypercar

Lamborghini's V12-powered hypercar

It's coming. Lamborghini gave us a taste of its hypercar before the final thing in the form of a video. It screams and we can't wait to see it.