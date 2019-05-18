Roadshow's long-term 2019 Volvo XC40 after three months

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
We're three months and 4,000 miles into our year-long test of the 2019 Volvo XC40.
Several of my coworkers have no shortage of nice things to say about this subcompact SUV.
I, however, have a few gripes with our long-termer.
I find these seats to be shockingly uncomfortable.
The bolsters do a poor job of holding me in, while also creating pressure points.
After more than 100 miles of sustained driving, the seat bottoms become painful for me.
Not long after the seat bottoms start to annoy me, the driver's door arm rest started to irritate my left elbow.
The XC40 is also jerky when accelerating from a standstill.
That jerkiness is only exacerbated by a clunky stop-start system. After only a day of dealing with it, I switched the system off.
I have more gripes about the XC40 and plenty of praise points, too, which you can read about in my long-term update. Click or scroll further for more photos of Roadshow's 2019 Volvo XC40 long-termer.