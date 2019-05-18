Roadshow's long-term 2019 Volvo XC40 after three months

  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40
  • 2019 Volvo XC40

We're three months and 4,000 miles into our year-long test of the 2019 Volvo XC40.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
1
of 53

Several of my coworkers have no shortage of nice things to say about this subcompact SUV.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
2
of 53

I, however, have a few gripes with our long-termer.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
3
of 53

I find these seats to be shockingly uncomfortable.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
4
of 53

The bolsters do a poor job of holding me in, while also creating pressure points.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
5
of 53

After more than 100 miles of sustained driving, the seat bottoms become painful for me.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
6
of 53

Not long after the seat bottoms start to annoy me, the driver's door arm rest started to irritate my left elbow. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
7
of 53

The XC40 is also jerky when accelerating from a standstill.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
8
of 53

That jerkiness is only exacerbated by a clunky stop-start system. After only a day of dealing with it, I switched the system off.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
9
of 53

I have more gripes about the XC40 and plenty of praise points, too, which you can read about in my long-term update. Click or scroll further for more photos of Roadshow's 2019 Volvo XC40 long-termer.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
10
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
11
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
12
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
13
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
14
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
15
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
16
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
17
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
18
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
19
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
20
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
21
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
22
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
23
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
24
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
25
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
26
of 53

Read the article
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
27
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
28
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
29
of 53

Read the article
Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
30
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
31
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
32
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
33
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
34
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
35
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
36
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
37
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
38
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
39
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
40
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
41
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
42
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
43
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
44
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
45
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
46
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
47
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
48
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
49
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
50
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
51
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
52
of 53
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
53
of 53
Now Reading

Roadshow's long-term 2019 Volvo XC40 after three months

Up Next

Meet Roadshow's long-term 2019 Volvo XC40

Latest Stories

Toyota Supra, Ford Mustang GT350, McLaren GT and more: Roadshow's week in review

Toyota Supra, Ford Mustang GT350, McLaren GT and more: Roadshow's week in review

by
2019 Volvo XC40 long-term update: Not as great for my long haul

2019 Volvo XC40 long-term update: Not as great for my long haul

by
Lyft sued by investors over allegedly 'misleading' IPO statements

Lyft sued by investors over allegedly 'misleading' IPO statements

by
Rivian's R1T gets the overland camping treatment it richly deserves

Rivian's R1T gets the overland camping treatment it richly deserves

by
GMC's 2019 Sierra 1500 Carbon Pro Editions get pricing and equipment

GMC's 2019 Sierra 1500 Carbon Pro Editions get pricing and equipment

by