2020 Jaguar XE is sleek and fun to drive

If someone wants a compact luxury car, the names that crop up most often are exactly the ones you're thinking of: Audi, BMW, Mercedes. But...
Germany is not exclusive in its ability to manufacture a car in the compact luxury segment.
There are options outside the norm, like the 2020 Jaguar XE.
Sure, you might not have the exact same object of aspiration that your neighbors also have on their driveway, but iconoclasm has its benefits.
The Jaguar XE starts out affordable at $46,295, but my tester has almost every option imaginable, sending its price to a near-ludicrous $63,375.
The XE P300 might lack the punch of the Audi S4, BMW M340i or Mercedes-AMG C43, but its fuel economy is better than most of 'em.
Even though Jaguar sedans are getting harder to find on the road with every passing day, I still think the XE is absolutely worth your time.
It looks and fits like a well-tailored suit, it's properly fun to drive and even the tech is pretty impressive.
Break down the walls of tradition and try something new for once.
