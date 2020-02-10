2020 Porsche Macan GTS splits the difference

Say hello to the 2020 Porsche Macan GTS.
The GTS slides between the S and Turbo in the Macan range.
Power comes from a 2.9-liter turbocharged V6.
This V6 produces 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque.
A seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission sends power to all four wheels.
The Porsche Macan GTS starts at $72,500 in the US.
Porsche says the Macan GTS will hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.
The GTS gets a number of performance goodies that are optional on other models.
Look for the 2020 Porsche Macan GTS to go on sale in the coming months.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Porsche Macan GTS.