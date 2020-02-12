2020 Acura NSX: 1,000 miles from factory to race track

The Acura NSX gets a new Indy Yellow paint color for 2020.
Savannah, Georgia: Just a couple of supercars hanging out downtown.
Daytona Beach, Florida: The Indy Yellow NSX prepares for hot lap duty at Daytona International Speedway.
Marysville, Ohio: Honda's Performance Manufacturing Center where the Acura NSX is born.
Urbana, Ohio: I took this not-bad-looking photo and some old guy yelled at me.
London, Kentucky: What road trip is complete without a stop at Waffle House?
Tellico Plains, Tennessee: A man selling boiled peanuts out of a slow-cooker told me to go slow on the mountain roads.
Spoiler alert: I did not go slow.
How could I, what with the NSX's 573 horsepower?
