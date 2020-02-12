2020 Acura NSX: 1,000 miles from factory to race track

  • 2020 Acura NSX road trip
The Acura NSX gets a new Indy Yellow paint color for 2020.

Savannah, Georgia: Just a couple of supercars hanging out downtown.

Daytona Beach, Florida: The Indy Yellow NSX prepares for hot lap duty at Daytona International Speedway.

Marysville, Ohio: Honda's Performance Manufacturing Center where the Acura NSX is born.

Urbana, Ohio: I took this not-bad-looking photo and some old guy yelled at me.

London, Kentucky: What road trip is complete without a stop at Waffle House?

Tellico Plains, Tennessee: A man selling boiled peanuts out of a slow-cooker told me to go slow on the mountain roads.

Spoiler alert: I did not go slow.

How could I, what with the NSX's 573 horsepower?

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Acura NSX.

