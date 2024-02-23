2024 Honda Prologue EV Tested: Chevy Heart, Honda Soul

If you've been waiting for a Honda long-range electric vehicle before taking the EV plunge yourself, the wait is over... sort of. Yes, this is Honda's first full-electric SUV, but inside the 2024 Prologue beats the heart of a Chevy. I mean that literally: The electric power train and battery technology are all based on GM's Ultium EV platform. However, as I learned after a day spent behind the wheel, there are enough differences in the performance, software, packaging and style to make the Prologue stand apart from the mechanically similar Chevrolet Blazer EV and hold its own as an excellent option in this highly competitive class.

Price and availability

The 2024 Honda Prologue starts at $48,795 (including the $1,395 destination charge) for the base single-motor EX configuration, ramping up to $59,295 for the top-spec Elite AWD model. That's a fairly competitive price in this class, which includes Ford's Mach-E, Volkswagen's ID.4 and Kia's EV6, especially considering that the Prologue is one of the largest vehicles in its class with the longest wheelbase (121.8 inches). The Honda even manages to come in cheaper than its technological cousin, the Chevrolet Blazer LT, which currently starts at $61,790, but that may change when Chevy announces pricing for the Blazer's front-drive configuration later this year.

The Prologue doesn't currently qualify for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, but that could change if Honda/GM adjust their supply chain to meet the program's requirements. That said, the electric SUV may still check the right boxes for state or local incentives in your area.

Ultium-powered performance and range

Shoppers have their choice of two EV power train options based on GM's Ultium technology. The single-motor config sends 212-horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels. All-wheel drive adds a second motor to the rear axle, bringing the system total to 288 horsepower and 333 lb-ft of torque. Honda's AWD is an on demand setup, meaning the Prologue behaves as a front-driven vehicle most of the time, with the smaller rear motor coming online only as needed -- to add launch traction, passing power or stability -- which minimizes the range penalty for the upgrade.

Every Prologue uses the same 85 kilowatt-hour battery pack, returning up to 296 miles of range from a full charge for single-motor EX and Touring trim levels or 281 miles with dual-motor AWD. The top-spec Elite model, which is available only with AWD, drops to 273 miles thanks to its heavier load-out of standard equipment and unique 21-inch wheels, the largest rollers ever fit to a production Honda.

Putting your biggest motor forward, versus at the rear axle like most other electric SUVs in this class, has a few advantages. The front-biased drive may feel more familiar for customers coming from combustion vehicles, which are often based on FWD platforms in this class. Most cars tend to do most of their braking with the front wheels, which means an advantage in regenerative braking for FWD EVs, albeit a small one, boosting urban, suburban and stop-and-go range and efficiency.

Enlarge Image The Prologue boasts up to 1,500 pounds of towing capacity for occasions where you may want to pull a small trailer. Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Drivers can adjust the Prologue's regen level via paddle shifters. I was pleased to learn that the Honda also supports one-pedal driving, a max-regen mode that can bring the SUV to a stop without touching the friction brakes, but I was mildly annoyed to find it toggled via the touchscreen rather than with the paddles. My personal preference is to flip between one-pedal mode around town and less regen on the highway -- it's one of the ways I maximize my EV's range -- so this is less of a nitpick for drivers who stick with one mode.

Light, agile performance

During a day of driving over hilly terrain, I averaged 3.5 miles per kilowatt-hour in the Prologue Elite, which is on par with what I see from our long-term Kia EV6 Wind AWD. I found the dual-motor electric power train's acceleration to be more than satisfying, both off the line and at passing and merging speeds. At higher speeds, wind noise becomes noticeable, but that's likely highlighted by the lack of engine and road noise and easily masked by the audio system at moderate listening levels. The handling is tidy, with the suspension and long wheelbase doing a good job balancing a nimble feel on surface roads with just the right amount of attenuation of bumps on the highway.

My one complaint is that the Prologue's steering feels a bit overboosted -- even in Sport mode, which weights it up a bit -- making it difficult to feel what the front wheels are doing when hustling around tight switchbacks. Frankly, I don't think the target audience of midsize SUV drivers would even notice and may even prefer the extra-light steering feel.

Charging speed and options

The Prologue can accept up to 155-kilowatt DC fast charging, good enough to complete Honda's recommended 20% to 80% charge in around 35 minutes at a powerful enough station. Pop the fuel door and you'll spy a CCS-type charging port, though the SUV will eventually support the NACS standard and chargers via an adapter. This will be the case for most EVs built over the next few years and shouldn't be considered a deal-breaker.

Enlarge Image Honda's three tiers of charging incentives allow buyers to balance their home and public charging needs. Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Honda offers the choice of three charging packages with a Prologue purchase, with a bigger emphasis than most automakers on encouraging and helping drivers get set up with home charging -- the most convenient, cost effective way to live with an EV. The first option includes an 11.5-kW Honda Home Charging Station, a $500 credit for installation via the Honda Home Electrification program and a $100 EVgo public charging credit. Option two scales down to a smaller 7.6-kW portable charger and a $300 installation incentive, but scales up to a $300 EVgo credit. Option three is just a flat $750 EVgo credit aimed at owners who already have home charging equipment and apartment dwellers who can't install.

All three charging packages also include a 60-kWh Electrify America charging allowance, which isn't much but serves as a free introduction to EA's network. Honda is also one of seven OEMs partnered on the upcoming IONNA DC fast charging network launching later this year with the goal of building 30,000 charge points at 1,350 charging stations across the US and Canada by 2030, but it hasn't announced any incentives or perks for Prologue buyers.

Google Built-In tech

The Prologue's cabin boasts high-quality dashboard and center console materials, comfortable seats, probably the biggest cup holders I've ever seen and four high-speed 45-watt USB type-C ports for charging phones, tablets or laptops.

Standard tech includes an Android-powered dashboard with an 11-inch digital instrument cluster, an 11.3-inch main touchscreen and the Google Built-In operating system. That means Google Maps is used for navigation, with live range estimates, charging stops and energy efficiency integrated into its route planning. The Google Play Store allows passengers to find and install music and audio streaming apps, while Google Assistant serves as the voice command system, enabling drivers to ask, "Hey, Google, set the temperature to 69 degrees" or, "Listen to the Hives on Spotify."

The Honda's 5G data connection is provided by GM's OnStar, which is one of many clues that, like the power train beneath the chassis, the Prologue's cabin tech is built on the same bones as the Blazer EV. There are enough software differences that shoppers may be steered toward the Honda. A big one is support for wireless and USB-C connected Apple CarPlay and Android Auto -- features GM has abandoned on its EVs -- good gets for drivers who prefer Apple's ecosystem or to not log in to a borrowed/shared car.

Enlarge Image Honda's dashboard features Google Built-In software, but drivers can choose to use phone-based Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. Antuan Goodwin/CNET

Pros and cons of the 2024 Honda Prologue

Agile and effortless, the Prologue does feel like more than a clone of the Chevrolet Blazer EV. True, the broad strokes are similar and the underlying tech is the same, but it's clear that Honda's engineers and designers have touched, tweaked and left their mark on every aspect of the 2024 Honda Prologue. Driven back-to-back, the difference is subtle, but it's there. And the addition of desirable technologies like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay alongside the lower price (for now) are enough to give the Honda a bit of an edge over the Blazer, making it a solid option among long-range electric SUVs.

However, sharing GM's Ultium platform may prove to be a double-edged sword, as the software growing pains that the Blazer has experienced in its first months on the road are now a big cause for concern for Prologue early adopters. Honda's engineers tell me that the Prologue's software is unique to Honda, free of the issues that triggered a recent stop-sale of Blazer EVs, and that we should expect a smooth launch when the Prologue begins hitting dealerships in the coming weeks. I should note that my Prologue Elite's head-up display didn't work at all during my test drive, though to be fair, it was a preproduction vehicle and glitches happen. I didn't experience any other issues during my short test drive, but I plan to follow up with a longer test soon.

Editors' note: Travel costs related to this story were covered by the manufacturer, which is common in the auto industry. The judgments and opinions of CNET's staff are our own and we don't accept paid editorial content.