I Drove (and Loved) the 2024 Honda Prologue Elite Electric SUV
Honda's first long-range electric SUV is here and it makes a great first impression, with nimble performance and up to 296 miles of range.
This is Honda's first dedicated electric SUV... kind of.
The Honda Prologue is actually based on GM's Ultium electric vehicle platform, sharing its electric motors and battery tech with the Chevrolet Blazer EV.
The Prologue is fairly large among its competitors, with the longest wheelbase in its class.
The standard configuration places a 212-horsepower electric motor on the front axle, but optional dual-motor all-wheel drive bumps total output to 288 ponies.
At launch, the Prologue supports up to 115-kW DC fast charging via its CCS port. NACS compatibility will be added later via an adapter.
An 85-kWh battery gets this Prologue Elite AWD around 273 miles per charge. The lighter single-motor models can stretch that up to 296 miles. (So close to the 300 mark!)
The 2024 Honda Prologue starts at $48,795 (including the $1,395 destination charge) for the base single-motor EX configuration, ramping up to $59,295 for this top-spec Elite AWD model.
Check out our full first drive review of the 2024 Honda Prologue for more details and driving impressions.