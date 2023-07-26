Automakers Plan New EV Charging Network With 30,000 Chargers

There are more than 32,000 DC chargers in North America for the most than 2 million EVs on the road. A group of automakers is looking to almost double that number starting next year.

BMW Group, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz Group and Stellantis on Wednesday revealed their plan to build a universal network of 30,000 fast chargers across North America. The joint venture will start later this year, and the first stations are expected to open in the summer of 2024.

"North America is one of the world's most important car markets — with the potential to be a leader in electromobility. Accessibility to high-speed charging is one of the key enablers to accelerate this transition," BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse said in a statement.

The charging sites will have fast chargers with both CCS and NACS connections. Stations will be placed in convenient locations and offer amenities such as restrooms, food services and retailers nearby, with the goal, as Zipse put it, of "creating a positive charging experience for EV consumers."

The Biden administration has made EVs and charging stations a priority. This includes billions of dollars in a bipartisan infrastructure bill in 2021 to create a national network of charging stations and a National Charging Experience Consortium tasked with overseeing payment processing, data sharing and vehicle-charger communication.

