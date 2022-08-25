2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Prices Jump by Thousands of Dollars

Ford has once again opened the order books for the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV. And while there is some additional content to enjoy, there are also some price hikes that buyers may find a little less exciting.

We'll start with the good news. Mach-E Premium models with the Extended Range battery have been granted an extra 13 miles of EPA-estimated range, to a total of 290 miles. That all depends on your driving style, but a little extra peace of mind never hurts.

Ford has also made its Co-Pilot360 suite of active and passive driver aids standard across the Mustang Mach-E lineup. Those buying a base Select trim will be given a 90-day free trial of Ford's hands-free BlueCruise driver aid, too, with the option of enabling it permanently after the trial ends.

There are also a few tweaks to other bits of content. Two new colors, Carbonized Gray Metallic and Vapor Blue Metallic, replace Dark Matter Gray Metallic and Iced Blue Silver Metallic. Extended-Range Premium and GT Performance Edition variants can also spend an extra $800 for the new Mustang Nite Pony package, which is a blackout package that ditches most of the shiny exterior bits in favor of gloss black accents and wheels. A panoramic fixed-glass roof is now standard on GT and GT Performance variants, as well.

And now for the bad news: The mandatory destination charge has risen by $200 to $1,300 for every vehicle. Every trim is more expensive, as well, which Ford chalks up to "significant material cost increases, continued strain on key supply chains, and rapidly evolving market conditions" in its press release.

Select variants are up by $3,000, Premium variants have risen by $5,875 and the GT is up by $7,900. The single highest bump goes to the California Route 1 AWD model, which is up $8,100. If you want your Premium trim with the larger battery, that'll be an $8,600 upcharge, up from $6,000 in the previous model year. You can take a look at the full pricing breakdown below. We've separated the destination charge from each MSRP to better reflect how each trim's price has changed.