Honda Adopts Tesla Charging for Its EVs Coming in 2025

Honda has signed on for Tesla charging compatibility in its upcoming electric vehicles. The carmaker announced an agreement with Tesla on Thursday to use its North American Charging Standard for Honda cars starting in 2025.

Honda said it will launch a new EV in North America in 2025 that comes with an NACS port, and thereafter all Honda EVs sold in the region will have the Tesla charging port.

EVs that are sold in North America before 2025 will get a charging adapter to make them compatible with Tesla's charging system, Honda said.

Read more: All the Electric Vehicles That Come With Free Charging in 2023

Honda follows Nissan, which said in July that it will adopt Tesla's EV charger, along with Ford and GM earlier this year. California-based EV maker Fisker signed on for NACS charging compatibility in August.

If you're looking to make the switch from a gas-powered car to an electric one, here are the best EVs to buy in 2023, every EV currently available ranked by range and the most affordable electric cars now on the market.