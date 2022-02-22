Volkswagen Improves ID 4 EV's Range and Efficiency for 2022

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

The Volkswagen ID 4 is a respectable, all-electric SUV. It's not quite class-leading, but this utility vehicle is getting better for 2022. On Tuesday, the German automaker announced the US Environmental Protection Agency has increased this vehicle's estimated range and efficiency ratings.

What does that mean? Well, rear-wheel-drive ID 4 Pro models should now be able to travel 280 miles between charges. Compared to 2021, that's an increase of 20 miles, which is nothing to sneeze at. Rear-drive versions of the ID 4 Pro S now have an estimated range of 268 miles. All-wheel-drive models can also go farther between charges, but only slightly.

The ID 4's efficiency is also up for 2022. The base model is rated at 121 miles per gallon equivalent in the city, 102 mpge highway and 112 mpge combined. Those figures have increased nicely over what the vehicle offered last year. With all these numbers, things get confusing quickly, so refer to the handy dandy chart below for details.

2022 Volkswagen ID 4 Range and Efficiency

2022 Range (Miles) 2022 MPGe (City/Highway/Combined) 2021 Range (Miles) 2021 MPGe (City/Highway/Combined) ID 4 Pro 280 121/102/112 260 107/91/99 ID 4 Pro S 268 115/97/106 250 104/89/97 ID 4 Pro AWD 251 106/96/101 249 102/90/97 ID 4 Pro S AWD 245 100/90/95 240 98/88/93

All versions of the 2022 Volkswagen ID 4 have a gross battery capacity of 82 kilowatt-hours. Juice is sent from that energy reservoir to a permanent-magnet electric motor at the rear, which provides 201 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque. Not surprisingly, all-wheel-drive models gain a front motor that brings the vehicle's total output to 295 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of twist. Impressive numbers.

Aside from range and efficiency, other elements of this SUV have been improved, too. The ID 4's DC fast-charging capability has been stepped up from 125 kilowatts last year to 135 kW. Later in 2022, the vehicle will also support plug-and-charge capability at Electrify America stations. Increasing its appeal, this VW also comes with three years of free, unlimited 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America DC fast chargers.

The ID 4 may not be our favorite all-electric SUV -- the new Kia EV6 and Ford Mustang Mach-E are far more interesting, for instance -- but it's an undeniably good product, one that Volkswagen is continuing to improve.