2024 Honda Prologue Previewed, All-Electric SUV Targets 300-Mile Range

Honda's first full-electric SUV rolls closer to a driveway near you with the release of new details about the all-new 2024 Prologue. Those details include its anticipated 300-mile Environmental Protection Agency range estimate and the brand's more flexible approach to charging incentives, which gives buyers control over their home and public charging strategy at the point of purchase. Honda invited me to come kick the tires and get a closer look at the new top-spec Prologue Elite all-wheel drive.

In a nutshell, the Prologue's specs, which we'll get to in a bit, are impressive. But they aren't necessarily enough for the vehicle to stand head and shoulders above the competition in this rapidly growing and hotly contested class of midsize electric SUVs. The starting price, in "the upper $40,000" range, according to the automaker, isn't particularly impressive on its own either. However, the Prologue's Ultium electric powertrain, sourced from a technology-sharing agreement with General Motors, will likely qualify for the $7,500 Inflation Reduction Act federal tax credit, which has the potential to make this an outstanding value in its class. (Qualification hasn't yet been officially determined, but Honda seems confident it'll make the cut.)

We already had a look at the exterior design and dimensions of the Prologue last October -- which feels like forever ago -- and having seen it up close, I can say it looks even better in person. Now, approaching the predicted 2024 launch, we get a peek under the hood. Spoiler alert: There's no front trunk storage under there.

The Prologue will be offered in two configurations at launch. The dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration makes a combined 288 horsepower and 333 pound-feet of torque. A single-motor, front-drive setup will also be offered, but Honda has decided to tease out the announcement of its torque and horsepower figures for a later date.

The Prologue is estimated to cruise up to 300 miles in its single-motor configuration. Dual-motor range is still TBD.

Both options feature the same 85 kilowatt-hour battery pack between the wheels and beneath the cabin. Honda is targeting a 300-mile EPA range estimate for the most efficient single-motor Prologue EX spec with its 19-inch wheels. Opting for the dual-motor configuration or stepping up to the available 21-inch wheels -- the largest ever fit to a Honda model, according to the automaker -- will reduce that range estimate somewhat. How much of a reduction is yet unspecified.

DC fast charging

The Prologue ships capable of up to 155-kilowatt DC fast charging, which Honda estimates can add 65 miles with a 10-minute session under ideal conditions or, in more useful terms, charge the battery from 20% to 80% in around 35 minutes -- not the fastest on the road, but also not bad for the occasional road trip.

Recently, Honda joined the growing number of EV manufacturers adopting the North American Charging Standard (NACS) -- or, as it's more commonly known, the Tesla plug -- starting in 2025. However, the Prologue's design predates that announcement, so the e-SUV will feature the familiar Combined Charging System (CCS) connection that's been common on most non-Tesla EVs for years. Honda has clarified, however, that the Prologue will gain compatibility with Tesla's Supercharger charging network via an adapter and will natively support the 30,000-charger mega network being built in collaboration with six other major automakers starting in 2024.

Flexible charging incentives

Plentiful and fast public DC charging networks are vital for longer trips, but charging at home is easily the most convenient and cost effective way to keep an EV juiced for daily driving. It can also be the most complicated to get started, which is why Honda's flexible three-tiered approach to charging incentives is one of the most interesting details revealed.

Honda is offering customers one of three charging packages included with their Prologue purchase, which gives them flexibility around where they charge their car and serves as easy entry into the sometimes expensive endeavor of having a home charger installed.

Honda's home charging plans include three options that balance installation incentives with public charging credits.

The first tier includes a 11.5-kW home charging station with a $500 Honda Home Electrics installation incentive. Honda Home Electrics is Honda's nationwide network of pre-vetted local installers familiar with the automaker's EV charging hardware and trusted to help customers with home installation. J.D. Power estimates that the average level 2 home charger installation starts around $500, so this tier feels like a good fit for first-time EV buyers looking to get started. Also included is a $100 public charging credit to get you going until the charger is installed.

The second tier includes a 7.6-kW portable charging kit with a $250 Honda Home Electrics installation incentive and $300 in public charging credits, while the third option is just a flat $750 public charging credit. These tiers are targeted at apartment dwellers who can't do a home installation or homeowners who already have a home EV charging solution in place.

Google Built-In

The Prologue's cabin is home to two massive center-console cup holders that fit up to 32-ounce bottles, and there are two even-larger displays. Ahead of the driver is an 11-inch digital instrument cluster accompanied by an 11.3-inch central display. Both are powered by Google Built-In software, a custom version of Android for the dashboard that uses Google Maps for primary navigation, Google Assistant for voice command and control of various vehicle systems, and Google Play for media and streaming apps.

Google Built-In dashboard tech connects Google Maps to the Prologue's battery software for intelligent route planning and charging.

We've seen a similar setup previously on the new Honda Accord, but this deeper integration now ties into the battery management system. With live access to the state of charge and power consumption, Google Maps can plan long, range-optimized trips with built-in stops for charging. And when a charging station is set as the next destination, the vehicle can automatically precondition the battery pack for the fastest possible charge when you get there. Of course, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also supported with wireless connectivity.

Pricing and availability

The automaker expects that the 2024 Honda Prologue will hit the road in early 2024 with that "upper $40,000s" starting price before taxes, destination charges and any available incentives or tax credits. Preorders open later this year, so hopefully we'll see more detailed specs and more specific pricing soon.