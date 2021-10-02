Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

2022 Rivian R1T, BMW iX EV, new Jeep Grand Cherokee and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the biggest stories from the week ending Oct. 2.

Goodbye September, and hello October. Hopefully the fall temperatures are treating you well, Roadshow readers. We closed out September in a big way with a ton of great cars and loads of news. That includes a first drive of the new Rivian R1T electric pickup. Read all about it below, and check out a special discussion from the Roadshow News Recap right up above while you have some time this weekend.

Top reviews

2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition rides clean, gets dirty

Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin got a first crack at the 2022 Rivian R1T. Was it worth the wait? Read on.

Read our 2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition first drive review.

2022 BMW iX is weird on the outside, cool on the inside

Sure, it's a weird-looking thing, but Managing Editor Steve Ewing found the 2022 BMW iX a fantastic electric SUV -- especially on the inside.

Read our 2022 BMW iX first drive review.

Roadshow's long-term 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 electrifies with City Weave

We check in with our long-term 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 to see how it's holding up this far into our 12 months with it.

Read our 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 long-term review update.

Top news

Genesis reveals futuristic GV60 EV crossover

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: All-electric Rivian R1T Launch Edition tackles the trail
8:38

Need more Rivian to satisfy your cravings? Check the truck out as it hits the trails.