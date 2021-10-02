2022 Rivian R1T, BMW iX EV, new Jeep Grand Cherokee and more: Roadshow's week in review

Goodbye September, and hello October. Hopefully the fall temperatures are treating you well, Roadshow readers. We closed out September in a big way with a ton of great cars and loads of news. That includes a first drive of the new Rivian R1T electric pickup. Read all about it below, and check out a special discussion from the Roadshow News Recap right up above while you have some time this weekend.
Top reviews
2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition rides clean, gets dirtySee all photos
Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin got a first crack at the 2022 Rivian R1T. Was it worth the wait? Read on.
Read our 2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition first drive review.
2022 BMW iX is weird on the outside, cool on the insideSee all photos
Sure, it's a weird-looking thing, but Managing Editor Steve Ewing found the 2022 BMW iX a fantastic electric SUV -- especially on the inside.
Read our 2022 BMW iX first drive review.
Roadshow's long-term 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 electrifies with City WeaveSee all photos
We check in with our long-term 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 to see how it's holding up this far into our 12 months with it.
Read our 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 long-term review update.
Top news
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee lands: The two-row version of the new SUV debuted this week, and it looks like a winner.
- Rolls-Royce teases a new EV: The company's first battery-electric car is coming soon, and we got a sneaky first look.
- The new Acura Integra will be...: A hatchback! Bet you didn't see that coming.
- Hands-on with the Genesis GV60: It's a funky electric car, that's for sure, and we went in-depth with the car this week.
- 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 breaks cover: The brand apparently couldn't wait a month to show us the new sports car.
- Lucid begins production: The first Air electric sedans rolled off the assembly line this week, and it's a huge moment for the startup.
Genesis reveals futuristic GV60 EV crossoverSee all photos
Top videos
Need more Rivian to satisfy your cravings? Check the truck out as it hits the trails.