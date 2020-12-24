We'll be testing this plug-in hybrid for a full year.
Welcome to Roadshow's latest addition to the long-term fleet, this 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge.
The T8 Recharge bit means it's a plug-in. No, it's not a full EV like the XC40 Recharge.
That means it has both a turbocharged and supercharged engine and an electric motor. We're eager to see what kind of efficiency we see.
The color is Denim Blue Metallic, a cool hue with a name that's pretty spot-on, actually.
And that interior? It's called City Weave and it's fantastic.
Despite the batteries there's no loss of cargo space.
And no loss of style, either.
The XC60 is a clean, cool-looking crossover.
We are very excited to run this through its paces over the next 12 months.
And something tells me we won't get sick of looking at it, either.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Roadshow's long-term 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 electrifies with City Weave
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.