Roadshow's long-term 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 electrifies with City Weave

We'll be testing this plug-in hybrid for a full year.

2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Welcome to Roadshow's latest addition to the long-term fleet, this 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge.

2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

The T8 Recharge bit means it's a plug-in. No, it's not a full EV like the XC40 Recharge.

2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

That means it has both a turbocharged and supercharged engine and an electric motor. We're eager to see what kind of efficiency we see.

2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

The color is Denim Blue Metallic, a cool hue with a name that's pretty spot-on, actually.

2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

And that interior? It's called City Weave and it's fantastic.

2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Despite the batteries there's no loss of cargo space.

2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

And no loss of style, either. 

2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

The XC60 is a clean, cool-looking crossover.

2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

We are very excited to run this through its paces over the next 12 months.

2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

And something tells me we won't get sick of looking at it, either.

2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge
