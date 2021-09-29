2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee debuts with optional plug-in hybrid power

Enlarge Image Jeep

Back in January, Jeep debuted the three-row Grand Cherokee L and while its a little polarizing in the styling department, it's generally a pretty good SUV. For those who don't need three rows of seats, Jeep will continue to offer the two-row Grand Cherokee. And following the 2022 Grand Cherokee's debut on Wednesday, we have to say, we dig it.

The 2022 Grand Cherokee will be available in several flavors and will be available with Jeep's 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain. The Grand Cherokee 4xe offers up to 25 miles of all-electric range and turns out a respectable 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque from its combination of a 2.0-liter turbo I4 engine and a 17-kilowatt-hour battery pack. Jeep hasn't yet published towing figures for the 4xe, but we expect it to be pretty decent.



The Grand Cherokee will also be available with Stellantis' venerable 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. In this application, it produces 293 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque and gives the Grand Cherokee a towing capacity of 6,200 pounds. Buyers can also opt for the 5.7-liter Hemi V8, which offers up 357 hp and 390 lb-ft. The V8-powered Grand Cherokee is capable of towing 7,200 pounds. Jeep hasn't confirmed the availability of a Hellcat-powered Trackhawk, but we'll keep our fingers crossed.



Off-roaders will be happy to learn the Trailhawk trim returns for the 2022 Grand Cherokee. This go-anywhere trim adds a ton of neat features that should make trail driving a cinch. These include a standard air suspension, off-road tires, an off-road camera, a rear electronic locking differential and Selec-Speed off-road speed control (think cruise control for the trails). Grand Cherokee Trailhawks also get beefier tow hooks, skid plates, disconnecting sway bars and matte hood decals.

The fifth-generation Grand Cherokee will be available in seven trim levels: Laredo, Altitude, Limited, Overland, Trailhawk, Summit and Summit Reserve. All models get the Pentastar V6 engine as standard, with the V8 optional on Overland, Trailhawk, Summit or Summit Reserve trims. The 4xe plug-in powertrain can be had on Limited, Overland, Trailhawk, Summit and Summit Reserve models.



Inside, the Grand Cherokee gets a major up-do. Jeep opted to include tons of tech in its fifth-gen GC, paired with beautiful finishes like real wood, and an optional McIntosh stereo system. In all, the two-row Grand Cherokee looks a lot like its longer L sibling and more expensive Grand Wagoneer cousins.



When it comes to standard safety tech, the Grand Cherokee has a lot on offer. Features like automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality and lane-keeping assist are standard across all models. Features like a night vision camera, 360-degree camera system and drowsy driver detection are optional, as is Jeep's Active Driving Assist system that combines the adaptive cruise and lane-keeping technologies.



The 2022 Grand Cherokee will hit dealers near the end of 2021, except the 4xe version, which goes on sale early next year. Jeep didn't talk about pricing, but we'd expect it to be comparable with, if not slightly cheaper, than the Grand Cherokee L.