2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition rides clean, gets dirty

We head off-road high in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado to see if Rivian's 2022 R1T Launch Edition light-duty electric truck was worth the wait.

Antuan Goodwin
1 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Rivian's R1T is the first fully electric light-duty truck to begin customer deliveries.

rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735718
2 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The pickup is powered by a quad-motor electric powertrain totaling over 800 horsepower and 900 pound-feet of torque.

rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735731
3 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The minimalist design features thick horizontal light bars at either end and pill-shaped headlamps up front.  

rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735756
4 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The wide-eyed fascia gives the pickup an approachable, cartoonish aesthetic. 

rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735877
5 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Plugging in the electric pickup at a 200-kW DC charging station rapidly adds up to 140 miles of range in about 20 minutes.

rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735762
6 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

With a full charge and rolling on the standard 20-inch wheels, the EPA estimates the R1T's cruising ranges at 314 miles. Opting for all-terrain 20-inch or sport 22-inch rolling stock can reduce that range by as much as 15%. 

rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735689
7 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The electric platform frees room for unique storage spaces like the front trunk and the pass-through Gear Tunnel tucked between the rear doors and the bed.

rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735664
8 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The R1T will be followed by the R1S, an electric SUV built on the same underpinnings and tech.

rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735662
9 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The Launch Edition is sold out, but shoppers can reserve an R1T Explore or Adventure spec with a $1,000 deposit.

rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735702
10 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Pricing starts at $67,500 for the base Explore model or $73,000 for the Adventure trim with more creature comforts.

rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735692
11 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

We've got almost too many pics of the R1T, so keep scrolling to see more. Or check out our first drive review for more details and impressions.

rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735693
12 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735697
13 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735699
14 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735814
15 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735695
16 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735677
17 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735681
18 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735758
19 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735685
20 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735721
21 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735833
22 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735835
23 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735727
24 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735730
25 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735656
26 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735840
27 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735654
28 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735750
29 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735743
30 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735737
31 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735741
32 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735745
33 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735838
34 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735852
35 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735853
36 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735751
37 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735752
38 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735823
39 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735845
40 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735846
41 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735849
42 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735671
43 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735667
44 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735674
45 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735851
46 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735707
47 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735726
48 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735712
49 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735716
50 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735873
51 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735864
52 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735881
53 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735733
54 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735688
55 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735779
56 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735770
57 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735785
58 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735821
59 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735819
60 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735825
61 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735827
62 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735805
63 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
rivian-r1t-launch-edition-2022-735808
64 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022-rivian-r1t-vendor-photos-1
65 of 74 Rivian
2022-rivian-r1t-vendor-photos-13
66 of 74 Rivian
2022-rivian-r1t-vendor-photos-14
67 of 74 Rivian
2022-rivian-r1t-vendor-photos-15
68 of 74 Rivian
2022-rivian-r1t-vendor-photos-17
69 of 74 Rivian
2022-rivian-r1t-vendor-photos-19
70 of 74 Rivian
2022-rivian-r1t-vendor-photos-2
71 of 74 Rivian
2022-rivian-r1t-vendor-photos-20
72 of 74 Rivian
2022-rivian-r1t-vendor-photos-5
73 of 74 Rivian
2022-rivian-r1t-vendor-photos-6
74 of 74 Rivian

