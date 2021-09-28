2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition rides clean, gets dirty

1 of 74 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Rivian's R1T is the first fully electric light-duty truck to begin customer deliveries.
The pickup is powered by a quad-motor electric powertrain totaling over 800 horsepower and 900 pound-feet of torque.
The minimalist design features thick horizontal light bars at either end and pill-shaped headlamps up front.
The wide-eyed fascia gives the pickup an approachable, cartoonish aesthetic.
Plugging in the electric pickup at a 200-kW DC charging station rapidly adds up to 140 miles of range in about 20 minutes.
With a full charge and rolling on the standard 20-inch wheels, the EPA estimates the R1T's cruising ranges at 314 miles. Opting for all-terrain 20-inch or sport 22-inch rolling stock can reduce that range by as much as 15%.
The electric platform frees room for unique storage spaces like the front trunk and the pass-through Gear Tunnel tucked between the rear doors and the bed.
The R1T will be followed by the R1S, an electric SUV built on the same underpinnings and tech.
The Launch Edition is sold out, but shoppers can reserve an R1T Explore or Adventure spec with a $1,000 deposit.
Pricing starts at $67,500 for the base Explore model or $73,000 for the Adventure trim with more creature comforts.
We've got almost too many pics of the R1T, so keep scrolling to see more. Or check out our first drive review for more details and impressions.
