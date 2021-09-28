The new Acura Integra will be a hatchback

Enlarge Image Acura

Acura sent our hearts aflutter at Monterey Car Week in August when it announced the return of a storied nameplate: Integra. The new compact sedan is expected to arrive in 2022, and on Tuesday, Acura released another teaser image of the upcoming Integra, confirming its rakish hatchback design.

"Just like the original Integra, which helped launch the Acura brand in 1986, the fifth-generation Integra will be a premium sport compact with striking five-door design," the Honda-owned automaker said in a statement.

We really like what we see here: a sloping roofline terminating in a short deck with a small lip spoiler. The taillights have nice LED detailing and the design mimics that of the headlights, which we first saw in Acura's original Integra teaser.

Acura has yet to confirm any more details, but the five-door configuration leads us to believe the new Integra will share its underpinnings with the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback. We're keeping our fingers crossed for a turbocharged engine and a manual transmission, and we're really hoping for some kind of hotter Integra Type S, possibly with next-gen Civic Type R guts.

Look for the new Acura Integra to debut next spring.