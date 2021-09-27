2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 revealed -- it just couldn't wait

Chevrolet

Chevrolet on Monday decided it couldn't wait another month to show us the 2023 Corvette Z06, so here it is. The brand first published this sole image of the performance car's exterior to Instagram before plopping the image in our laps this morning. Granted, the brand didn't discuss performance details and other highly anticipated bits, but still, a reveal is a reveal.

So, let's talk through it. The 2023 Corvette Z06 boasts far more aggressive aero up front with a sharper-looking front splitter and air dam. We don't know what's up with the rear yet, but there may be a redesigned wing back there, too. Expect some restyling of the rear diffusor and perhaps the exhaust pipes as well. A set of multispoke wheels also fill the profile out quite well, and some beefy brakes are definitely hiding behind them.

The Z06 isn't really about the design, it's about power. The Corvette team should deliver with a flat-plane crank, dual-overhead cam V8 engine, as Chevy alluded to with past teasers. Signs point to a naturally aspirated engine under the hood with ties to the C8 R's 5.5-liter V8 used in motorsport. It makes 500 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque, but remember, the street car isn't confined by any racing regulations. In other words, we'll likely see more than 500 hp. It also sounds like no other Corvette that's come before it, so expect a totally different beast compared to today's Corvette Stingray.

Chevy plans to reveal the car, or, well, tell us about the rest of its new pride and joy on Oct. 26. For now, fans have a single image to obsess over.