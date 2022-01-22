Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid, Cadillac Escalade V and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the most important stories from the week ending Jan. 22.

Welcome back to the week in review. This week, we had a whole lot of news and cars to talk about. But there's really the case any week, honestly. Dive into it all below, or check out the Roadshow News Recap up above.

2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid is an ultra-luxe plug-in

Managing Editor Steve Ewing took the 2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid for a spin to see how a plug-in hybrid powertrain helps this posh sedan.

The 2022 Audi S3 is as suave as it is speedy

Reviews Editor Craig Cole drove the 2022 Audi S3 and found a lot to like in its small package.

2022 BMW CE04 is a futuristic electric scooter built for today

News and Features Editor Kyle Hyatt got to a ride with the 2022 BMW CE04. This electric scooter looks like it's from the future, but drives to please riders today.

