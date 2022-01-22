2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid, Cadillac Escalade V and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome back to the week in review. This week, we had a whole lot of news and cars to talk about. But there's really the case any week, honestly. Dive into it all below, or check out the Roadshow News Recap up above.
Top reviews
2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid is an ultra-luxe plug-inSee all photos
Managing Editor Steve Ewing took the 2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid for a spin to see how a plug-in hybrid powertrain helps this posh sedan.
Click here to read our 2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid first drive review.
The 2022 Audi S3 is as suave as it is speedySee all photos
Reviews Editor Craig Cole drove the 2022 Audi S3 and found a lot to like in its small package.
Click here to read our 2022 Audi S3 review.
2022 BMW CE04 is a futuristic electric scooter built for todaySee all photos
News and Features Editor Kyle Hyatt got to a ride with the 2022 BMW CE04. This electric scooter looks like it's from the future, but drives to please riders today.
Click here to read our 2022 BMW CE04 first ride review.
Top news
- The Cadillac Escalade V is (finally) here: We've heard about this SUV for a long time, and Cadillac finally showed it off.
- 2023 Toyota Sequoia is coming: Toyota's giving its very old full-size SUV a makeover, and it debuts on Jan. 25.
- Ford and ADT create a car security company: It's called Canopy and aims to provide Ring-like security for your vehicle.
- Check out the new Ford Fusion we don't get: Yes, the Fusion lives on, but only in China.
- Stellantis CEO speaks out against electrification: Carlos Tavares had some feisty words for politicians aimed at electrifying the auto sector.
- Charges filed in Tesla Autopilot crash: A driver was charged with vehicular manslaughter after being involved in a fatal crash with the advanced driver assistant system engaged.
Top videos
We drive Lamborghini's Essenza SCV12.