2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid, Cadillac Escalade V and more: Roadshow's week in review

Welcome back to the week in review. This week, we had a whole lot of news and cars to talk about. But there's really the case any week, honestly. Dive into it all below, or check out the Roadshow News Recap up above.

Top reviews

Managing Editor Steve Ewing took the 2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid for a spin to see how a plug-in hybrid powertrain helps this posh sedan.

Click here to read our 2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid first drive review.

Reviews Editor Craig Cole drove the 2022 Audi S3 and found a lot to like in its small package.

Click here to read our 2022 Audi S3 review.

News and Features Editor Kyle Hyatt got to a ride with the 2022 BMW CE04. This electric scooter looks like it's from the future, but drives to please riders today.

Click here to read our 2022 BMW CE04 first ride review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Driving Lamborghini's ode to the V12

We drive Lamborghini's Essenza SCV12.