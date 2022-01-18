The new Ford Fusion arrives, but just for China this time

Ford

That smell, dear reader, is the scent of forbidden fruit. This is the new Ford Mondeo, otherwise known in America as the Ford Fusion, and this time around, it's only for China. Nope, Europe doesn't even get this new Mondeo. After a couple of leaks, the Blue Oval revealed the new sedan on Monday and called it a "smarter, sportier" sedan.

On the design front, it lifts a ton from the China-only Evos crossover, wagon contraption the automaker showed last year. The face is nearly identical, with the big Ford family grille and thin LED running lights with headlights below. From there, the new Mondeo still rocks a traditional sedan look overall, though the greenhouse flows into a shorter deck than the last Fusion sported. We likely won't ever see the car in person, and don't have final specs, but this new Mondeo also looks taller, if not a little chunkier, too. Ford calls the overall design "progressive energy in strength."

The rear certainly feels like an evolution from the outgoing Fusion/Mondeo, but with a modern twist. The taillights house three vertical elements that definitely pull from the Mustang family, while a light bar runs across the top to make the car feel wider. A small lip spoiler certainly adds a touch of flair back there, too.

Ford didn't release any photos of the interior, but it's safe to say it will share a lot with the Evos and new Lincoln Zephyr. That should mean Chinese customers will get a pillar-to-pillar screen to handle all the major vehicle functions and some seriously elegant design. Again, we don't have final specs, but expect the giant screen to measure 27 inches and feature 4K resolution. BlueCruise should also be along for the ride as well.

The automaker will boot up production of the new Mondeo later this year, and the first sedans will arrive at dealers shortly thereafter. It's a shame Ford ditched passenger cars in the US because this feels like a fantastic evolution from the now-dead Fusion.