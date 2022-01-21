2022 BMW CE04 is a futuristic electric scooter built for today

BMW's new e-scooter isn't cheap, but wow is it good.
This is the electric BMW CE04.
It looks like it's from the future.
The 10.3-inch TFT display is super easy to read.
You can -- and should -- option heated grips.
The bike's regenerative braking is easy to modulate.
How cool is this cutaway of the CE04's electric guts?
There's space under the seat large enough for a helmet.
The CE04 would be an awesome electric scooter for the city.
But with a starting price just under $12,000, it definitely isn't for everyone.
Keep scrolling for more photos.