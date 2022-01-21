/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 BMW CE04 is a futuristic electric scooter built for today

BMW's new e-scooter isn't cheap, but wow is it good.

Steven Ewing
2022 BMW CE04
This is the electric BMW CE04.

It looks like it's from the future.

The 10.3-inch TFT display is super easy to read.

You can -- and should -- option heated grips.

The bike's regenerative braking is easy to modulate. 

How cool is this cutaway of the CE04's electric guts?

There's space under the seat large enough for a helmet.

The CE04 would be an awesome electric scooter for the city.

But with a starting price just under $12,000, it definitely isn't for everyone.

Keep scrolling for more photos.

